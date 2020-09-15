Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Rome Results

September 15, 2020 7:30 am
 
< a min read
      

Tuesday

At Foro Italico

Rome

Purse: €3,465,045

Surface: Red clay

ROME (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Internazionali BNL d’Italia at Foro Italico (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 64

Andrey Rublev (9), Russia, def. Facundo Bagnis, Argentina, 6-4, 6-4.

John Millman, Australia, def. Joao Sousa, Portugal, 7-5, 7-6 (2).

Federico Coria, Argentina, vs. Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany, 6-1, 7-6 (5).

Women’s Singles

Round of 64

Katerina Siniakova, Czech Republic, def. Angelique Kerber (15), Germany, 6-3, 6-1.

Advertisement

Men’s Doubles

Round of 32

Michael Venus, New Zealand, and John Peers, Australia, def. Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski, Britain, 6-3, 7-5.

        Insight by Copper River: A new Federal News Network survey examines how federal employees view intelligent automation tools.

Fabrice Martin and Jeremy Chardy, France, def. Jonathan Erlich, Israel, and Kevin Anderson, South Africa, 7-6 (1), 6-4.

Women’s Doubles

Round of 32

Raluca-Ioana Olaru, Romania, and Anna-Lena Friedsam, Germany, def. Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Sofia Kenin (8), United States, 6-1, 6-4.

Hayley Carter, United States, and Luisa Stefani, Brazil, def. Elena Rybakina, Kazakhstan, and Anna Blinkova, Russia, 6-4, 7-6 (5).

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|14 M-Enabling Summit
9|20 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
9|21 Implement the New NIST RMF and Meet...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

U.S. Indo-Pacific Command forces come together for Valiant Shield 2020