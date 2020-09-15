Rome Results

Tuesday

At Foro Italico

Rome

Purse: €3,465,045

Surface: Red clay

ROME (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Internazionali BNL d’Italia at Foro Italico (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 64

Andrey Rublev (9), Russia, def. Facundo Bagnis, Argentina, 6-4, 6-4.

John Millman, Australia, def. Joao Sousa, Portugal, 7-5, 7-6 (2).

Federico Coria, Argentina, vs. Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany, 6-1, 7-6 (5).

Women’s Singles

Round of 64

Katerina Siniakova, Czech Republic, def. Angelique Kerber (15), Germany, 6-3, 6-1.

Men’s Doubles

Round of 32

Michael Venus, New Zealand, and John Peers, Australia, def. Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski, Britain, 6-3, 7-5.

Fabrice Martin and Jeremy Chardy, France, def. Jonathan Erlich, Israel, and Kevin Anderson, South Africa, 7-6 (1), 6-4.

Women’s Doubles

Round of 32

Raluca-Ioana Olaru, Romania, and Anna-Lena Friedsam, Germany, def. Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Sofia Kenin (8), United States, 6-1, 6-4.

Hayley Carter, United States, and Luisa Stefani, Brazil, def. Elena Rybakina, Kazakhstan, and Anna Blinkova, Russia, 6-4, 7-6 (5).

