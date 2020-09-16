Rome Results

Wednesday
At Foro Italico
Rome
Purse: €3,465,045
Surface: Red clay
ROME (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Internazionali BNL d’Italia at Foro Italico (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Round of 32
Marin Cilic, Croatia, def. David Goffin (6), Belgium, 6-2, 6-2.
Matteo Berrettini (4), Italy, def. Federico Coria, Argentina, 7-5, 6-1.
Women’s Singles
Round of 32
Danka Kovinic, Montenegro, def. Belinda Bencic (6), Switzerland, 6-3, 6-1.
Elise Mertens (11), Belgium, vs. Magda Linette, Poland, 6-2, 6-4.
Men’s Doubles
Round of 32
Marcel Granollers, Spain, and Horacio Zeballos (4), Argentina, def. Andreas Seppi and Gianluca Mager, Italy, 6-3, 6-2.
Luke Saville and Max Purcell, Australia, def. Oliver Marach, Austria, and Raven Klaasen (7), South Africa, 7-5, 7-5.
Women’s Doubles
Round of 32
Andreja Klepac, Slovenia, and Lucie Hradecka, Czech Republic, def. Storm Sanders and Ellen Perez, Australia, 6-3, 7-6 (2).
