Rome Results

September 16, 2020 6:30 am
 
Wednesday

At Foro Italico

Rome

Purse: €3,465,045

Surface: Red clay

ROME (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Internazionali BNL d’Italia at Foro Italico (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 32

Marin Cilic, Croatia, def. David Goffin (6), Belgium, 6-2, 6-2.

Matteo Berrettini (4), Italy, def. Federico Coria, Argentina, 7-5, 6-1.

Women’s Singles

Round of 32

Danka Kovinic, Montenegro, def. Belinda Bencic (6), Switzerland, 6-3, 6-1.

Elise Mertens (11), Belgium, vs. Magda Linette, Poland, 6-2, 6-4.

Men’s Doubles

Round of 32

Marcel Granollers, Spain, and Horacio Zeballos (4), Argentina, def. Andreas Seppi and Gianluca Mager, Italy, 6-3, 6-2.

Luke Saville and Max Purcell, Australia, def. Oliver Marach, Austria, and Raven Klaasen (7), South Africa, 7-5, 7-5.

Women’s Doubles

Round of 32

Andreja Klepac, Slovenia, and Lucie Hradecka, Czech Republic, def. Storm Sanders and Ellen Perez, Australia, 6-3, 7-6 (2).

