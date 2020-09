Rome Results

By The Associated Press

Thursday

At Foro Italico

Rome

Purse: €3,465,045

Surface: Red clay

ROME (AP) _ Results Thursday from Internazionali BNL d’Italia at Foro Italico (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 32

Denis Shapovalov (12), Canada, def. Pedro Martinez, Spain, 6-4, 6-4.

Diego Schwartzman (8), Argentina, def. John Millman, Australia, 6-4, 7-6 (1).

Dusan Lajovic, Serbia, def. Milos Raonic (13), Canada, 7-6 (3), 4-6, 6-2.

Ugo Humbert, France, def. Fabio Fognini (7), Italy, 7-5, 7-6 (4).

Hubert Hurkacz, Poland, def. Andrey Rublev (9), Russia, 7-6 (6), 3-6, 6-2.

Casper Ruud, Norway, def. Lorenzo Sonego, Italy, 6-3, 6-4.

Lorenzo Musetti, Italy, def. Kei Nishikori, Japan, 6-3, 6-4.

Dominik Koepfer, Germany, def. Gael Monfils (5), France, 6-2, 6-4.

Women’s Singles

Round of 32

Daria Kasatkina, Russia, def. Katerina Siniakova, Czech Republic, 6-2, 6-3.

Svetlana Kuznetsova, Russia, def. Anett Kontaveit (14), Estonia, 4-6, 7-5, 6-3.

Marketa Vondrousova (12), Czech Republic, def. Arantxa Rus, Netherlands, 6-3, 6-3.

Garbine Muguruza (9), Spain, def. Coco Gauff, United States, 7-6 (3), 3-6, 6-3.

Yulia Putintseva, Kazakhstan, def. Petra Martic (8), Croatia, 6-3, 6-7 (2), 6-4.

Johanna Konta (7), Britain, def. Irina-Camelia Begu, Romania, 6-0, 6-4.

Victoria Azarenka, Belarus, def. Sofia Kenin (3), United States, 6-0, 6-0.

Polona Hercog, Slovenia, def. Kiki Bertens (5), Netherlands, 6-4, 6-4.

Men’s Doubles

Round of 16

Fabrice Martin and Jeremy Chardy, France, def. Nikola Mektic, Croatia, and Wesley Koolhof (8), Netherlands, 4-6, 7-6 (2), 10-0.

Michael Venus, New Zealand, and John Peers, Australia, def. Henri Kontinen, Finland, and Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany, 7-6 (4), 3-6, 14-12.

Bruno Soares, Brazil, and Mate Pavic, Croatia, def. Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen, Belgium, 6-3, 6-2.

Jurgen Melzer, Austria, and Edouard Roger-Vasselin, France, def. Nicolas Mahut and Benoit Paire, France, 6-2, 6-4.

Rohan Bopanna, India, and Denis Shapovalov, Canada, def. Robert Farah and Juan Sebastian Cabal (1), Colombia, 6-3, 3-6, 10-5.

Luke Saville and Max Purcell, Australia, def. Maximo Gonzalez and Diego Schwartzman, Argentina, 2-6, 6-3, 11-9.

Marcel Granollers, Spain, and Horacio Zeballos (4), Argentina, def. Milos Raonic and Felix Auger-Aliassime, Canada, 4-6, 6-4, 10-3.

Women’s Doubles

Round of 16

Andreja Klepac, Slovenia, and Lucie Hradecka, Czech Republic, def. Gabriela Dabrowski, Canada, and Jelena Ostapenko (3), Latvia, 7-5, 6-3.

Asia Muhammad, United States, and Arina Rodionova, Australia, def. Zhang Shuai, China, and Timea Babos (2), Hungary, 6-4, 2-6, 10-5.

Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara (7), Japan, def. Monica Niculescu and Simona Halep, Romania, 6-1, 6-3.

Barbora Strycova, Czech Republic, and Hsieh Su-wei (1), Taiwan, def. Makoto Ninomiya and Nao Hibino, Japan, 6-0, 6-0.

Veronika Kudermetova, Russia, and Katerina Siniakova (6), Czech Republic, def. Giulia Gatto-Monticone and Jasmine Paolini, Italy, 6-1, 6-0.

Magda Linette, Poland, and Bernarda Pera, United States, def. Nicole Melichar, United States, and Demi Schuurs (4), Netherlands, 6-2, 6-2.

Hayley Carter, United States, and Luisa Stefani, Brazil, def. Christina McHale and Coco Gauff, United States, 7-6 (5), 6-3.

