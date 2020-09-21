Rome Results

Monday

At Foro Italico

Rome

Purse: €3,465,045

Surface: Red clay

ROME (AP) _ Results Monday from Internazionali BNL d’Italia at Foro Italico (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Championship

Novak Djokovic (1), Serbia, def. Diego Schwartzman (8), Argentina, 7-5, 6-3.

Women’s Singles

Championship

Simona Halep (1), Romania, def. Karolina Pliskova (2), Czech Republic, 6-0, 2-1, ret.

