Rome Results

Monday
At Foro Italico
Rome
Purse: €3,465,045
Surface: Red clay
ROME (AP) _ Results Monday from Internazionali BNL d’Italia at Foro Italico (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Championship
Novak Djokovic (1), Serbia, def. Diego Schwartzman (8), Argentina, 7-5, 6-3.
Women’s Singles
Championship
Simona Halep (1), Romania, def. Karolina Pliskova (2), Czech Republic, 6-0, 2-1, ret.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.