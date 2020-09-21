Listen Live

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Rome Results

September 21, 2020 9:19 am
 
< a min read
      

Monday

At Foro Italico

Rome

Purse: €3,465,045

Surface: Red clay

ROME (AP) _ Results Monday from Internazionali BNL d’Italia at Foro Italico (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Championship

Novak Djokovic (1), Serbia, def. Diego Schwartzman (8), Argentina, 7-5, 6-3.

Women’s Singles

Championship

Simona Halep (1), Romania, def. Karolina Pliskova (2), Czech Republic, 6-0, 2-1, ret.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|29 Government Performance Summit 2020
9|29 Autonomous Capabilities for DoD Summit
9|30 2nd Annual Human Performance and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USCG members clean debris from gravestones of veterans after Hurricane Sally