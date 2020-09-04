Listen Live Sports

Ron Capps tops Funny Car qualifying at US Nationals

September 4, 2020 11:45 pm
 
< a min read
      

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Ron Capps topped Funny Car qualifying Friday night at the DENSO Spark Plugs U.S. Nationals.

Coming off his first career win at Lucas Oil Raceway, Capps had a 3.895-second run at 330.63 mph in a Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat to move into position for his 25th career No. 1 qualifier.

A 65-time event winner, Capps is aiming for his first U.S. Nationals victory.

“The guys went out there to run a certain number, and the weather changes, and that’s what makes (crew chief) Rahn Tobler so great to have on the team,” Capps said. “He can make changes on the fly like that. It was a handful and it was moving around, but great job by my guys.”

Shawn Langdon led in Top Fuel, Greg Anderson in Pro Stock, and Angie Smith in Pro Stock Motorcycle.

Langdon had a 3.728 at 313.22, Anderson ran a 6.549 at 209.52 in a Chevrolet Camaro, and Smith rode her EBR to the top with a 6.807 at 197.31.

