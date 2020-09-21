Royals look to stop 3-game losing streak against Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals (26-24, second in the NL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (21-32, fifth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Kansas; Monday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: St. Louis: Adam Wainwright (5-1, 2.87 ERA) Kansas City: Carlos Hernandez (0-0, 3.86 ERA)

LINE: Cardinals favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas City enters the matchup as losers of their last three games.

The Royals are 10-13 on their home turf. Kansas City is slugging .396 as a unit. Whit Merrifield leads the club with a .461 slugging percentage, including 20 extra-base hits and nine home runs.

The Cardinals have gone 15-13 away from home. The St. Louis pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 3.94. Adam Wainwright leads the team with a 2.87 earned run average.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maikel Franco leads the Royals with 22 extra base hits and is batting .270.

Tyler O’Neill leads the Cardinals with seven home runs home runs and is slugging .382.

INJURIES: Royals: Glenn Sparkman: (right forearm), Mike Montgomery: (lat strain), Ian Kennedy: (calf), Matt Harvey: (right lat), Foster Griffin: (forearm), Jorge Soler: (oblique), Franchy Cordero: (right wrist).

Cardinals: Ricardo Sanchez: (elbow), Miles Mikolas: (forearm), Dakota Hudson: (forearm), Giovanny Gallegos: (groin), John Brebbia: (elbow), Dexter Fowler: (stomach), Austin Dean: (right elbow).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

