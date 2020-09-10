Listen Live Sports

Indians break up rookie Singer’s no-hit bid in 8th

September 10, 2020 8:45 pm
 
CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland’s Austin Hedges broke up Kansas City rookie Brady Singer’s no-hit bid with a two-out single in the eighth inning on Thursday night.

Singer, who gave up 10 singles in his previous outing against the Chicago White Sox on Sept. 4, was on the verge of baseball history before Hedges, who came in batting .148, pushed a 3-2 fastball through the right side on the right-hander’s 116th pitch. The ball rolled through the hole vacated by the second baseman on a defensive shift.

Singer finished the inning and got a huge ovation from his teammates when he got back to the dugout.

Before giving up the hit, the closest Cleveland had come to a hit was when Tyler Naquin flied out to the warning track in right in the fifth and César Hernández lined out for the final out in the sixth.

Singer has struck out eight and walked two.

The Royals haven’t had a no-hitter pitched for them since Bret Saberhagen in 1991 and have only four in team history.

There have only been 23 no-hitters by rookies since 1901, the last by San Francisco’s Chris Heston in 2015.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

