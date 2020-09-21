Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Royals’ Soler comes off injured list for season’s final week

September 21, 2020 6:41 pm
 
< a min read
      

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Royals reinstated outfielder Jorge Soler from the injured list and optioned infielder Kelvin Gutierrez on Monday before starting their final homestand with three games against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Soler was hopeful that he could return for the final week of the season after hurting his oblique. The slugger has failed to match his breakout 2019 season, when he played all 162 games and hit a club-record 48 homers, but has still hit .235 with eight homers and 22 RBIs for a club that is in rebuilding mode.

He was the designated hitter and batting cleanup on Monday night.

Gutierrez had one hit in 12 at-bats over four games this season. He had appeared in 20 games last season, hitting .260 while showing some versatility on defense.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Cellebrite: Federal law enforcement experts explore how agencies can turn up their 'digital intelligence in this free webinar.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
All News Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|29 Government Performance Summit 2020
9|29 Autonomous Capabilities for DoD Summit
9|30 2nd Annual Human Performance and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USCG members clean debris from gravestones of veterans after Hurricane Sally