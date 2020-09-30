Trending:
Ryu scheduled to start for Toronto against Tampa Bay

By The Associated Press
September 30, 2020 3:05 am
1 min read
      

Toronto Blue Jays (32-28, third in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (40-20, first in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Wednesday, 4:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Toronto: Hyun Jin Ryu (5-2, 2.82 ERA in regular season) Tampa Bay: Tyler Glasnow (5-1, 4.08 ERA in regular season)

LINE: Rays favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 runs

ALWC: Tampa Bay leads the series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Rays will host the Blue Jays in the one-game AL wild-card playoff.

The Rays are 27-13 against teams from the AL East. Tampa Bay has a team batting average of .143 this postseason, Manuel Margot has lead them with an average of .667

The Blue Jays are 22-18 against teams from the AL East. Toronto has a team slugging percentage of .233 this postseason, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. leads them with a mark of .750 in 4 at-bats.

REGULAR SEASON TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Lowe leads the Rays with 14 home runs and has 37 RBIs.

Teoscar Hernandez leads the Blue Jays with 16 home runs and is batting .289.

INJURIES: Rays: Chaz Roe: (elbow), Cody Reed: (finger), Colin Poche: (elbow), Andrew Kittredge: (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Jose Alvarado: (shoulder), Brett Phillips: (right hamstring), Austin Meadows: (oblique), Manuel Margot: (soreness).

Blue Jays: Jacob Waguespack: (back), Trent Thornton: (right elbow), Jordan Romano: (finger), Julian Merryweather: (elbow), Ken Giles: (right elbow), Yennsy Diaz: (lat), Derek Fisher: (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

