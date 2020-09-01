Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Sabres hire Matt Ellis as player development director

September 1, 2020 3:43 pm
 
< a min read
      

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Former Buffalo Sabres forward Matt Ellis was hired on Tuesday to become the team’s director of player development under new general manager Kevyn Adams.

Though it’s a first-time NHL job for the former nine-year player, Ellis spent the past four years working at Sabres-affiliated Academy of Hockey as a development coach before eventually becoming the director last year. Adams was previously involved with the academy, and took over as GM in June after Jason Botterill and a majority of his staff and scouts were fired as part of a cost-cutting purge.

Ellis, who retired following the 2014-15 season with Buffalo, also played for Detroit and Los Angeles, and appeared in 356 NHL games.

___

Advertisement

For more AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

        Insight by Pega: Learn how VA has met the needs of remote workers and veterans over the last five months in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|1 DoD SAP IT & Cybersecurity Virtual...
9|1 Big Data for Intelligence Symposium
9|2 NAIPE 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marking the 81st anniversary of the start of World War II