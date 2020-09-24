Trending:
Sabres sign Curtis Lazar to 2-year, $1.6 million contract

By The Associated Press
September 24, 2020 5:08 pm
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Sabres signed forward Curtis Lazar to a two-year, $1.6 million contract Thursday.

Lazar was a restricted free agent, who split last season between the NHL and the American Hockey League. He had five goals and five assists in 38 games with the Sabres.

The 25-year-old has six seasons of NHL experience, and was selected in the first round (17th overall) of the 2013 draft by Ottawa. Lazar played two-plus seasons in Ottawa, before being traded to Calgary.

He signed with Buffalo in free agency last summer, following a season in which he appeared in just one game with Calgary.

Overall, he has 20 goals and 61 points in 284 career games.

For more AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The Associated Press

