Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

San Diego 1, Colorado 0

September 8, 2020 12:27 am
 
< a min read
      
Colorado San Diego
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 0 7 0 Totals 30 1 6 1
Tapia dh 4 0 0 0 Tatis Jr. ss 2 0 1 0
Story ss 4 0 2 0 Machado 3b 3 0 0 0
Blackmon rf 4 0 0 0 Hosmer 1b 1 0 0 0
Arenado 3b 4 0 2 0 Moreland 1b 3 0 0 0
Pillar cf 4 0 0 0 Nola c 4 0 0 0
Murphy 1b 3 0 0 0 Myers rf 3 0 1 0
McMahon 2b 3 0 1 0 Cronenworth 2b 4 0 0 0
Hilliard lf 3 0 0 0 Oña dh 2 0 0 0
Wolters c 2 0 1 0 Garcia ph 1 0 1 0
Kemp ph 1 0 1 0 Mateo pr 0 1 0 0
Hampson pr 0 0 0 0 Profar lf 4 0 2 1
Butera c 0 0 0 0 Grisham cf 3 0 1 0
Colorado 000 000 000 0
San Diego 000 000 001 1

E_Wolters (0), Arenado (3). DP_Colorado 1, San Diego 2. LOB_Colorado 5, San Diego 10. 2B_Story (9), Profar (2). SB_Machado (4), Grisham (6), Profar (4), Story (12).

IP H R ER BB SO
Colorado
Freeland 6 3 0 0 3 6
Almonte 1 1 0 0 0 0
Givens 1 0 0 0 1 2
Estévez L,1-2 0 2 1 1 0 0
San Diego
Lamet 7 2-3 6 0 0 0 11
Hill 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Pomeranz W,1-0 1 1 0 0 0 1

Estévez pitched to 2 batters in the 9th.

HBP_Almonte (Tatis Jr.).

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Cory Blaser.

T_3:02.

        Insight by Iron Bow Technologies, Dell Technologies, Intel Corporation and VMware: Federal cloud experts discuss mission delivery in a multi-cloud environment in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|9 9th Military Tactical Communications...
9|10 2020 Women In Defense Virtual...
9|14 M-Enabling Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force partners in medical logistics to support US