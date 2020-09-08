San Diego 1, Colorado 0

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 0 7 0 0 12 Tapia dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .311 Story ss 4 0 2 0 0 2 .294 Blackmon rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .327 Arenado 3b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .260 Pillar cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .217 Murphy 1b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .252 McMahon 2b 3 0 1 0 0 2 .214 Hilliard lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .229 Wolters c 2 0 1 0 0 1 .213 Kemp ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .253 Hampson pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .274 Butera c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .188

San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 1 6 1 4 8 Tatis Jr. ss 2 0 1 0 1 0 .314 Machado 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .295 Hosmer 1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .288 Moreland 1b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .105 Nola c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .222 Myers rf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .284 Cronenworth 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .325 Oña dh 2 0 0 0 1 0 .000 Garcia ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .275 Mateo pr 0 1 0 0 0 0 .150 Profar lf 4 0 2 1 0 0 .233 Grisham cf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .267

Colorado 000 000 000_0 7 2 San Diego 000 000 001_1 6 0

No outs when winning run scored.

a-singled for Wolters in the 8th. b-singled for Oña in the 9th.

1-ran for Kemp in the 8th. 2-ran for Garcia in the 9th.

E_Wolters (0), Arenado (3). LOB_Colorado 5, San Diego 10. 2B_Story (9), Profar (2). RBIs_Profar (18). SB_Machado (4), Grisham (6), Profar (4), Story (12).

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 2 (Blackmon, Pillar); San Diego 4 (Nola, Moreland 2, Profar). RISP_Colorado 0 for 3; San Diego 0 for 8.

Runners moved up_Cronenworth. LIDP_Machado. GIDP_Tapia, Murphy.

DP_Colorado 1 (Arenado, Murphy, Arenado); San Diego 2 (Tatis Jr., Moreland; Machado, Moreland).

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Freeland 6 3 0 0 3 6 99 3.60 Almonte 1 1 0 0 0 0 18 2.91 Givens 1 0 0 0 1 2 16 4.91 Estévez L,1-2 0 2 1 1 0 0 9 6.41

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lamet 7 2-3 6 0 0 0 11 111 2.24 Hill 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 3.86 Pomeranz W,1-0 1 1 0 0 0 1 12 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Hill 1-0. HBP_Almonte (Tatis Jr.).

Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Cory Blaser.

T_3:02.

