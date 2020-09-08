San Diego 1, Colorado 0

|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|0
|7
|0
|0
|12
|
|Tapia dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.311
|Story ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.294
|Blackmon rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.327
|Arenado 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.260
|Pillar cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.217
|Murphy 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.252
|McMahon 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.214
|Hilliard lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.229
|Wolters c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.213
|Kemp ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|Hampson pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.274
|Butera c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.188
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|1
|6
|1
|4
|8
|
|Tatis Jr. ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.314
|Machado 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.295
|Hosmer 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.288
|Moreland 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.105
|Nola c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.222
|Myers rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.284
|Cronenworth 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.325
|Oña dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|Garcia ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|Mateo pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.150
|Profar lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.233
|Grisham cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Colorado
|000
|000
|000_0
|7
|2
|San Diego
|000
|000
|001_1
|6
|0
No outs when winning run scored.
a-singled for Wolters in the 8th. b-singled for Oña in the 9th.
1-ran for Kemp in the 8th. 2-ran for Garcia in the 9th.
E_Wolters (0), Arenado (3). LOB_Colorado 5, San Diego 10. 2B_Story (9), Profar (2). RBIs_Profar (18). SB_Machado (4), Grisham (6), Profar (4), Story (12).
Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 2 (Blackmon, Pillar); San Diego 4 (Nola, Moreland 2, Profar). RISP_Colorado 0 for 3; San Diego 0 for 8.
Runners moved up_Cronenworth. LIDP_Machado. GIDP_Tapia, Murphy.
DP_Colorado 1 (Arenado, Murphy, Arenado); San Diego 2 (Tatis Jr., Moreland; Machado, Moreland).
|Colorado
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Freeland
|6
|
|3
|0
|0
|3
|6
|99
|3.60
|Almonte
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|2.91
|Givens
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|16
|4.91
|Estévez L,1-2
|0
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|9
|6.41
|San Diego
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lamet
|7
|2-3
|6
|0
|0
|0
|11
|111
|2.24
|Hill
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|3.86
|Pomeranz W,1-0
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Hill 1-0. HBP_Almonte (Tatis Jr.).
Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Cory Blaser.
T_3:02.
