San Diego 1, Colorado 0

September 8, 2020 12:27 am
 
1 min read
      
Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 0 7 0 0 12
Tapia dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .311
Story ss 4 0 2 0 0 2 .294
Blackmon rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .327
Arenado 3b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .260
Pillar cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .217
Murphy 1b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .252
McMahon 2b 3 0 1 0 0 2 .214
Hilliard lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .229
Wolters c 2 0 1 0 0 1 .213
Kemp ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .253
Hampson pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .274
Butera c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .188
San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 1 6 1 4 8
Tatis Jr. ss 2 0 1 0 1 0 .314
Machado 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .295
Hosmer 1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .288
Moreland 1b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .105
Nola c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .222
Myers rf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .284
Cronenworth 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .325
Oña dh 2 0 0 0 1 0 .000
Garcia ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .275
Mateo pr 0 1 0 0 0 0 .150
Profar lf 4 0 2 1 0 0 .233
Grisham cf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .267
Colorado 000 000 000_0 7 2
San Diego 000 000 001_1 6 0

No outs when winning run scored.

a-singled for Wolters in the 8th. b-singled for Oña in the 9th.

1-ran for Kemp in the 8th. 2-ran for Garcia in the 9th.

E_Wolters (0), Arenado (3). LOB_Colorado 5, San Diego 10. 2B_Story (9), Profar (2). RBIs_Profar (18). SB_Machado (4), Grisham (6), Profar (4), Story (12).

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 2 (Blackmon, Pillar); San Diego 4 (Nola, Moreland 2, Profar). RISP_Colorado 0 for 3; San Diego 0 for 8.

Runners moved up_Cronenworth. LIDP_Machado. GIDP_Tapia, Murphy.

DP_Colorado 1 (Arenado, Murphy, Arenado); San Diego 2 (Tatis Jr., Moreland; Machado, Moreland).

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Freeland 6 3 0 0 3 6 99 3.60
Almonte 1 1 0 0 0 0 18 2.91
Givens 1 0 0 0 1 2 16 4.91
Estévez L,1-2 0 2 1 1 0 0 9 6.41
San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lamet 7 2-3 6 0 0 0 11 111 2.24
Hill 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 3.86
Pomeranz W,1-0 1 1 0 0 0 1 12 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Hill 1-0. HBP_Almonte (Tatis Jr.).

Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Cory Blaser.

T_3:02.

