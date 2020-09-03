San Diego 11, L.A. Angels 4

San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 11 9 11 7 6 Grisham cf 4 1 0 0 1 2 .236 Tatis Jr. ss 3 1 0 1 2 1 .307 Machado 3b 5 2 2 2 0 0 .306 Hosmer 1b 3 3 2 3 1 0 .313 Moreland dh 5 0 2 0 0 0 .222 Cronenworth 2b 3 1 0 0 1 0 .346 Garcia ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .256 Profar lf 3 1 2 3 0 1 .239 Mateo ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .214 Castro c 5 1 1 2 0 1 .192 Allen rf-lf 1 1 0 0 2 1 .000

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 4 8 4 2 7 Ohtani dh 2 1 0 0 2 1 .185 Trout cf 4 1 2 2 0 1 .276 Rendon 3b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .292 Barreto ph-3b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Upton lf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .143 Pujols 1b 3 0 1 1 0 1 .227 Walsh 1b 1 1 1 0 0 0 .071 Simmons ss 4 0 2 1 0 0 .320 Adell rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .165 Bemboom c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .174 Rengifo 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .150

San Diego 000 201 080_11 9 0 Los Angeles 002 100 001_4 8 0

a-struck out for Rendon in the 8th. b-popped out for Cronenworth in the 9th. c-popped out for Profar in the 9th.

LOB_San Diego 6, Los Angeles 4. 2B_Castro (4), Pujols (6), Walsh (1). HR_Profar (6), off Teheran; Hosmer (8), off Ramirez; Trout (13), off Lamet. RBIs_Profar 3 (17), Castro 2 (6), Tatis Jr. (34), Machado 2 (32), Hosmer 3 (29), Trout 2 (34), Pujols (16), Simmons (3). SB_Allen (1), Cronenworth (2). SF_Profar.

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 4 (Machado 2, Castro); Los Angeles 1 (Bemboom). RISP_San Diego 4 for 13; Los Angeles 1 for 6.

Runners moved up_Cronenworth, Moreland. GIDP_Cronenworth, Upton, Adell.

DP_San Diego 2 (Tatis Jr., Cronenworth, Hosmer; Garcia, Tatis Jr., Hosmer); Los Angeles 1 (Rengifo, Simmons, Pujols).

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lamet 6 1-3 5 3 3 1 6 89 2.62 Hill W,2-0 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 14 3.97 Johnson 1 1 0 0 0 1 6 3.46 Guerra 1 2 1 1 0 0 7 10.95

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Teheran 5 3 2 2 3 2 68 7.94 Quijada BS,0-1 1 1 1 1 1 1 22 4.50 Peña 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 1.96 Buttrey L,1-2 2-3 3 3 3 0 1 15 4.34 Robles 0 0 3 3 3 0 15 13.09 Ramirez 1-3 2 2 2 0 0 10 4.50 Bedrosian 1 0 0 0 0 0 18 1.69

Robles pitched to 3 batters in the 8th

Inherited runners-scored_Johnson 1-0, Robles 1-1, Ramirez 3-3. HBP_Quijada (Hosmer), Peña (Allen).

Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Nick Mahrley.

T_3:13.

