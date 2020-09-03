San Diego 11, L.A. Angels 4

|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|11
|9
|11
|7
|6
|
|Grisham cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.236
|Tatis Jr. ss
|3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|.307
|Machado 3b
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.306
|Hosmer 1b
|3
|3
|2
|3
|1
|0
|.313
|Moreland dh
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Cronenworth 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.346
|Garcia ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|Profar lf
|3
|1
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.239
|Mateo ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|Castro c
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.192
|Allen rf-lf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.000
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|4
|8
|4
|2
|7
|
|Ohtani dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.185
|Trout cf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.276
|Rendon 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.292
|Barreto ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Upton lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|Pujols 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.227
|Walsh 1b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.071
|Simmons ss
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.320
|Adell rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.165
|Bemboom c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.174
|Rengifo 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.150
|San Diego
|000
|201
|080_11
|9
|0
|Los Angeles
|002
|100
|001_4
|8
|0
a-struck out for Rendon in the 8th. b-popped out for Cronenworth in the 9th. c-popped out for Profar in the 9th.
LOB_San Diego 6, Los Angeles 4. 2B_Castro (4), Pujols (6), Walsh (1). HR_Profar (6), off Teheran; Hosmer (8), off Ramirez; Trout (13), off Lamet. RBIs_Profar 3 (17), Castro 2 (6), Tatis Jr. (34), Machado 2 (32), Hosmer 3 (29), Trout 2 (34), Pujols (16), Simmons (3). SB_Allen (1), Cronenworth (2). SF_Profar.
Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 4 (Machado 2, Castro); Los Angeles 1 (Bemboom). RISP_San Diego 4 for 13; Los Angeles 1 for 6.
Runners moved up_Cronenworth, Moreland. GIDP_Cronenworth, Upton, Adell.
DP_San Diego 2 (Tatis Jr., Cronenworth, Hosmer; Garcia, Tatis Jr., Hosmer); Los Angeles 1 (Rengifo, Simmons, Pujols).
|San Diego
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lamet
|6
|1-3
|5
|3
|3
|1
|6
|89
|2.62
|Hill W,2-0
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|14
|3.97
|Johnson
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|3.46
|Guerra
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|7
|10.95
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Teheran
|5
|
|3
|2
|2
|3
|2
|68
|7.94
|Quijada BS,0-1
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|22
|4.50
|Peña
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|1.96
|Buttrey L,1-2
|
|2-3
|3
|3
|3
|0
|1
|15
|4.34
|Robles
|0
|
|0
|3
|3
|3
|0
|15
|13.09
|Ramirez
|
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|10
|4.50
|Bedrosian
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|1.69
Robles pitched to 3 batters in the 8th
Inherited runners-scored_Johnson 1-0, Robles 1-1, Ramirez 3-3. HBP_Quijada (Hosmer), Peña (Allen).
Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Nick Mahrley.
T_3:13.
