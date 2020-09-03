Listen Live Sports

San Diego 11, L.A. Angels 4

September 3, 2020 1:09 am
 
1 min read
      
San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 11 9 11 7 6
Grisham cf 4 1 0 0 1 2 .236
Tatis Jr. ss 3 1 0 1 2 1 .307
Machado 3b 5 2 2 2 0 0 .306
Hosmer 1b 3 3 2 3 1 0 .313
Moreland dh 5 0 2 0 0 0 .222
Cronenworth 2b 3 1 0 0 1 0 .346
Garcia ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .256
Profar lf 3 1 2 3 0 1 .239
Mateo ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .214
Castro c 5 1 1 2 0 1 .192
Allen rf-lf 1 1 0 0 2 1 .000
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 4 8 4 2 7
Ohtani dh 2 1 0 0 2 1 .185
Trout cf 4 1 2 2 0 1 .276
Rendon 3b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .292
Barreto ph-3b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Upton lf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .143
Pujols 1b 3 0 1 1 0 1 .227
Walsh 1b 1 1 1 0 0 0 .071
Simmons ss 4 0 2 1 0 0 .320
Adell rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .165
Bemboom c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .174
Rengifo 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .150
San Diego 000 201 080_11 9 0
Los Angeles 002 100 001_4 8 0

a-struck out for Rendon in the 8th. b-popped out for Cronenworth in the 9th. c-popped out for Profar in the 9th.

LOB_San Diego 6, Los Angeles 4. 2B_Castro (4), Pujols (6), Walsh (1). HR_Profar (6), off Teheran; Hosmer (8), off Ramirez; Trout (13), off Lamet. RBIs_Profar 3 (17), Castro 2 (6), Tatis Jr. (34), Machado 2 (32), Hosmer 3 (29), Trout 2 (34), Pujols (16), Simmons (3). SB_Allen (1), Cronenworth (2). SF_Profar.

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 4 (Machado 2, Castro); Los Angeles 1 (Bemboom). RISP_San Diego 4 for 13; Los Angeles 1 for 6.

Runners moved up_Cronenworth, Moreland. GIDP_Cronenworth, Upton, Adell.

DP_San Diego 2 (Tatis Jr., Cronenworth, Hosmer; Garcia, Tatis Jr., Hosmer); Los Angeles 1 (Rengifo, Simmons, Pujols).

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lamet 6 1-3 5 3 3 1 6 89 2.62
Hill W,2-0 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 14 3.97
Johnson 1 1 0 0 0 1 6 3.46
Guerra 1 2 1 1 0 0 7 10.95
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Teheran 5 3 2 2 3 2 68 7.94
Quijada BS,0-1 1 1 1 1 1 1 22 4.50
Peña 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 1.96
Buttrey L,1-2 2-3 3 3 3 0 1 15 4.34
Robles 0 0 3 3 3 0 15 13.09
Ramirez 1-3 2 2 2 0 0 10 4.50
Bedrosian 1 0 0 0 0 0 18 1.69

Robles pitched to 3 batters in the 8th

Inherited runners-scored_Johnson 1-0, Robles 1-1, Ramirez 3-3. HBP_Quijada (Hosmer), Peña (Allen).

Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Nick Mahrley.

T_3:13.

