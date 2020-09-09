Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

San Diego 14, Colorado 5

September 9, 2020 12:47 am
 
1 min read
      
Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 5 9 5 1 13
Tapia lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .309
Story ss 4 1 1 1 0 1 .293
Butera 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .188
Blackmon rf 2 1 0 0 1 1 .323
Fuentes ph-3b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .357
Arenado 3b 3 2 2 3 0 0 .268
Hilliard ph-rf 1 0 1 0 0 0 .238
Pillar cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .185
Kemp dh 4 0 2 1 0 1 .264
McMahon 1b-2b 4 0 1 0 0 3 .215
Hampson 2b-ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .265
Wolters c 2 1 1 0 0 1 .220
E.Díaz ph-c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .200
San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 14 14 13 5 4
Grisham cf 2 2 1 1 1 0 .269
A.Almonte cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .111
Tatis Jr. ss 2 2 0 0 2 0 .310
Crnenworth ph-ss 1 0 0 0 0 0 .323
Machado 3b 3 2 3 2 1 0 .308
Mateo 2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .143
Moreland 1b 5 1 2 0 0 1 .167
Nola dh 4 2 1 4 0 1 .227
Myers rf 4 2 3 5 0 0 .297
Oña rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Castro c 4 1 2 0 0 1 .250
Profar lf 4 1 2 1 0 0 .241
Garcia 2b-3b 3 1 0 0 1 0 .256
Colorado 300 011 000_5 9 1
San Diego 551 000 30x_14 14 0

a-struck out for Wolters in the 7th. b-grounded out for Tatis Jr. in the 7th. c-struck out for Blackmon in the 8th. d-singled for Arenado in the 8th.

E_Tapia (2). LOB_Colorado 4, San Diego 4. 2B_Story (10), Arenado (8), Castro 2 (3), Machado (9), Profar (3), Moreland (1). HR_Arenado (8), off Clevinger; Myers (10), off Mujica; Nola (2), off Mujica; Myers (11), off Santos. RBIs_Arenado 3 (25), Story (21), Kemp (18), Nola 4 (5), Myers 5 (30), Machado 2 (37), Profar (19), Grisham (19). SB_Story (13). SF_Grisham.

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 1 (McMahon); San Diego 3 (Garcia, Moreland, Oña). RISP_Colorado 2 for 5; San Diego 6 for 12.

Runners moved up_Pillar, Garcia. GIDP_E.Díaz, Nola, Tatis Jr..

DP_Colorado 2 (Arenado, Hampson, McMahon; Story, Hampson, McMahon); San Diego 1 (Garcia, Mateo, Moreland).

        Insight by Pega: A new Federal News Network survey examines how over the last six months, the coronavirus pandemic emphatically reminded non-IT people about the value of IT.

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
González L,0-1 1-3 0 4 4 3 1 31 8.68
Mujica 2 2-3 8 7 6 2 1 54 20.25
Santos 3 5 3 3 0 1 46 8.44
J.Díaz 2 1 0 0 0 1 21 8.22
San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Clevinger W,1-1 5 5 4 4 1 8 84 4.91
Williams 1 2 1 1 0 1 22 9.00
Morejon 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 21 3.00
Johnson 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 11 3.29
Stammen 1 1 0 0 0 1 10 7.31

Inherited runners-scored_Mujica 3-3, J.Díaz 1-1, Johnson 1-0. HBP_González (Nola), Santos (Grisham). WP_Clevinger.

Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Adam Hamari.

T_3:16.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|14 M-Enabling Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Lights illuminate the Pentagon 9/11 memorial