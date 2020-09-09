San Diego 14, Colorado 5

|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|5
|9
|5
|1
|13
|
|Tapia lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.309
|Story ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.293
|Butera 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.188
|Blackmon rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.323
|Fuentes ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.357
|Arenado 3b
|3
|2
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.268
|Hilliard ph-rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|Pillar cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.185
|Kemp dh
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.264
|McMahon 1b-2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.215
|Hampson 2b-ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.265
|Wolters c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.220
|E.Díaz ph-c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|14
|14
|13
|5
|4
|
|Grisham cf
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.269
|A.Almonte cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.111
|Tatis Jr. ss
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.310
|Crnenworth ph-ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.323
|Machado 3b
|3
|2
|3
|2
|1
|0
|.308
|Mateo 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|Moreland 1b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|Nola dh
|4
|2
|1
|4
|0
|1
|.227
|Myers rf
|4
|2
|3
|5
|0
|0
|.297
|Oña rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Castro c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Profar lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.241
|Garcia 2b-3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.256
|Colorado
|300
|011
|000_5
|9
|1
|San Diego
|551
|000
|30x_14
|14
|0
a-struck out for Wolters in the 7th. b-grounded out for Tatis Jr. in the 7th. c-struck out for Blackmon in the 8th. d-singled for Arenado in the 8th.
E_Tapia (2). LOB_Colorado 4, San Diego 4. 2B_Story (10), Arenado (8), Castro 2 (3), Machado (9), Profar (3), Moreland (1). HR_Arenado (8), off Clevinger; Myers (10), off Mujica; Nola (2), off Mujica; Myers (11), off Santos. RBIs_Arenado 3 (25), Story (21), Kemp (18), Nola 4 (5), Myers 5 (30), Machado 2 (37), Profar (19), Grisham (19). SB_Story (13). SF_Grisham.
Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 1 (McMahon); San Diego 3 (Garcia, Moreland, Oña). RISP_Colorado 2 for 5; San Diego 6 for 12.
Runners moved up_Pillar, Garcia. GIDP_E.Díaz, Nola, Tatis Jr..
DP_Colorado 2 (Arenado, Hampson, McMahon; Story, Hampson, McMahon); San Diego 1 (Garcia, Mateo, Moreland).
|Colorado
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|González L,0-1
|
|1-3
|0
|4
|4
|3
|1
|31
|8.68
|Mujica
|2
|2-3
|8
|7
|6
|2
|1
|54
|20.25
|Santos
|3
|
|5
|3
|3
|0
|1
|46
|8.44
|J.Díaz
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|8.22
|San Diego
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Clevinger W,1-1
|5
|
|5
|4
|4
|1
|8
|84
|4.91
|Williams
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|22
|9.00
|Morejon
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|21
|3.00
|Johnson
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|3.29
|Stammen
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|7.31
Inherited runners-scored_Mujica 3-3, J.Díaz 1-1, Johnson 1-0. HBP_González (Nola), Santos (Grisham). WP_Clevinger.
Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Adam Hamari.
T_3:16.
