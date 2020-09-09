San Diego 14, Colorado 5

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 5 9 5 1 13 Tapia lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .309 Story ss 4 1 1 1 0 1 .293 Butera 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .188 Blackmon rf 2 1 0 0 1 1 .323 Fuentes ph-3b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .357 Arenado 3b 3 2 2 3 0 0 .268 Hilliard ph-rf 1 0 1 0 0 0 .238 Pillar cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .185 Kemp dh 4 0 2 1 0 1 .264 McMahon 1b-2b 4 0 1 0 0 3 .215 Hampson 2b-ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .265 Wolters c 2 1 1 0 0 1 .220 E.Díaz ph-c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .200

San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 14 14 13 5 4 Grisham cf 2 2 1 1 1 0 .269 A.Almonte cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .111 Tatis Jr. ss 2 2 0 0 2 0 .310 Crnenworth ph-ss 1 0 0 0 0 0 .323 Machado 3b 3 2 3 2 1 0 .308 Mateo 2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .143 Moreland 1b 5 1 2 0 0 1 .167 Nola dh 4 2 1 4 0 1 .227 Myers rf 4 2 3 5 0 0 .297 Oña rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Castro c 4 1 2 0 0 1 .250 Profar lf 4 1 2 1 0 0 .241 Garcia 2b-3b 3 1 0 0 1 0 .256

Colorado 300 011 000_5 9 1 San Diego 551 000 30x_14 14 0

a-struck out for Wolters in the 7th. b-grounded out for Tatis Jr. in the 7th. c-struck out for Blackmon in the 8th. d-singled for Arenado in the 8th.

E_Tapia (2). LOB_Colorado 4, San Diego 4. 2B_Story (10), Arenado (8), Castro 2 (3), Machado (9), Profar (3), Moreland (1). HR_Arenado (8), off Clevinger; Myers (10), off Mujica; Nola (2), off Mujica; Myers (11), off Santos. RBIs_Arenado 3 (25), Story (21), Kemp (18), Nola 4 (5), Myers 5 (30), Machado 2 (37), Profar (19), Grisham (19). SB_Story (13). SF_Grisham.

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 1 (McMahon); San Diego 3 (Garcia, Moreland, Oña). RISP_Colorado 2 for 5; San Diego 6 for 12.

Runners moved up_Pillar, Garcia. GIDP_E.Díaz, Nola, Tatis Jr..

DP_Colorado 2 (Arenado, Hampson, McMahon; Story, Hampson, McMahon); San Diego 1 (Garcia, Mateo, Moreland).

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA González L,0-1 1-3 0 4 4 3 1 31 8.68 Mujica 2 2-3 8 7 6 2 1 54 20.25 Santos 3 5 3 3 0 1 46 8.44 J.Díaz 2 1 0 0 0 1 21 8.22

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Clevinger W,1-1 5 5 4 4 1 8 84 4.91 Williams 1 2 1 1 0 1 22 9.00 Morejon 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 21 3.00 Johnson 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 11 3.29 Stammen 1 1 0 0 0 1 10 7.31

Inherited runners-scored_Mujica 3-3, J.Díaz 1-1, Johnson 1-0. HBP_González (Nola), Santos (Grisham). WP_Clevinger.

Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Adam Hamari.

T_3:16.

