San Diego 14, Colorado 5

September 9, 2020 12:47 am
 
Colorado San Diego
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 5 9 5 Totals 34 14 14 13
Tapia lf 4 0 1 0 Grisham cf 2 2 1 1
Story ss 4 1 1 1 A.Almonte cf 0 0 0 0
Butera 1b 0 0 0 0 Tatis Jr. ss 2 2 0 0
Blackmon rf 2 1 0 0 Crnenworth ph-ss 1 0 0 0
Fuentes ph-3b 1 0 0 0 Machado 3b 3 2 3 2
Arenado 3b 3 2 2 3 Mateo 2b 1 0 0 0
Hilliard ph-rf 1 0 1 0 Moreland 1b 5 1 2 0
Pillar cf 4 0 0 0 Nola dh 4 2 1 4
Kemp dh 4 0 2 1 Myers rf 4 2 3 5
McMahon 1b-2b 4 0 1 0 Oña rf 1 0 0 0
Hampson 2b-ss 4 0 0 0 Castro c 4 1 2 0
Wolters c 2 1 1 0 Profar lf 4 1 2 1
E.Díaz ph-c 2 0 0 0 Garcia 2b-3b 3 1 0 0
Colorado 300 011 000 5
San Diego 551 000 30x 14

E_Tapia (2). DP_Colorado 2, San Diego 1. LOB_Colorado 4, San Diego 4. 2B_Story (10), Arenado (8), Castro 2 (3), Machado (9), Profar (3), Moreland (1). HR_Arenado (8), Myers 2 (11), Nola (2). SB_Story (13). SF_Grisham (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Colorado
González L,0-1 1-3 0 4 4 3 1
Mujica 2 2-3 8 7 6 2 1
Santos 3 5 3 3 0 1
J.Díaz 2 1 0 0 0 1
San Diego
Clevinger W,1-1 5 5 4 4 1 8
Williams 1 2 1 1 0 1
Morejon 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2
Johnson 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Stammen 1 1 0 0 0 1

Santos pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.

HBP_González (Nola), Santos (Grisham). WP_Clevinger.

Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Adam Hamari.

T_3:16.

