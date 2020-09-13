San Diego 3, San Francisco 1

San Francisco San Diego ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 24 1 3 1 Totals 20 3 6 3 Yastrzemski rf 3 0 1 1 Grisham cf 2 0 1 0 Dickerson lf 2 0 0 0 Tatis Jr. ss 3 0 0 0 a-Ruf ph-lf 1 0 0 0 Machado 3b 3 0 2 1 Flores 2b-1b 2 0 0 0 Moreland 1b 3 0 0 0 Belt 1b 1 0 0 0 Nola dh 3 0 0 0 b-Solano ph-2b 1 0 1 0 Myers rf 3 1 1 1 Longoria 3b 3 0 0 0 Cronenworth 2b 1 1 1 0 Smoak dh 3 0 0 0 Castro c 1 0 0 0 Crawford ss 3 1 1 0 Profar lf 1 1 1 1 Bart c 2 0 0 0 Dubón cf 3 0 0 0

San Francisco 010 000 0 — 1 San Diego 010 020 x — 3

E_Tatis Jr. (2). DP_San Francisco 0, San Diego 1. LOB_San Francisco 5, San Diego 3. 2B_Yastrzemski (12). HR_Myers (12). SB_Profar (5). S_Grisham (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

San Francisco Webb 4 4 1 1 1 5 Selman, L, 1-1 1-3 1 2 2 2 0 Rogers 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1

San Diego Richards 4 1-3 2 1 1 2 3 Hill, W, 3-0 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 Pomeranz, H, 8 1 1 0 0 0 1 Rosenthal, S, 3-3 1 0 0 0 0 2

HBP_Richards (Bart). WP_Richards.

T_2:12.

