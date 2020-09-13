Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

San Diego 3, San Francisco 1

September 13, 2020 2:39 pm
 
< a min read
      
San Francisco San Diego
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 24 1 3 1 Totals 20 3 6 3
Yastrzemski rf 3 0 1 1 Grisham cf 2 0 1 0
Dickerson lf 2 0 0 0 Tatis Jr. ss 3 0 0 0
a-Ruf ph-lf 1 0 0 0 Machado 3b 3 0 2 1
Flores 2b-1b 2 0 0 0 Moreland 1b 3 0 0 0
Belt 1b 1 0 0 0 Nola dh 3 0 0 0
b-Solano ph-2b 1 0 1 0 Myers rf 3 1 1 1
Longoria 3b 3 0 0 0 Cronenworth 2b 1 1 1 0
Smoak dh 3 0 0 0 Castro c 1 0 0 0
Crawford ss 3 1 1 0 Profar lf 1 1 1 1
Bart c 2 0 0 0
Dubón cf 3 0 0 0
San Francisco 010 000 0 1
San Diego 010 020 x 3

E_Tatis Jr. (2). DP_San Francisco 0, San Diego 1. LOB_San Francisco 5, San Diego 3. 2B_Yastrzemski (12). HR_Myers (12). SB_Profar (5). S_Grisham (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
San Francisco
Webb 4 4 1 1 1 5
Selman, L, 1-1 1-3 1 2 2 2 0
Rogers 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
San Diego
Richards 4 1-3 2 1 1 2 3
Hill, W, 3-0 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Pomeranz, H, 8 1 1 0 0 0 1
Rosenthal, S, 3-3 1 0 0 0 0 2

HBP_Richards (Bart). WP_Richards.

T_2:12.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|20 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
9|21 Implement the New NIST RMF and Meet...
9|22 Modern Day Marine
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force celebrates 73rd birthday