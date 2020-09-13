San Diego 3, San Francisco 1

|San Francisco
|
|
|
|
|
|San Diego
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|24
|1
|3
|1
|
|Totals
|20
|3
|6
|3
|
|Yastrzemski rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Grisham cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Dickerson lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tatis Jr. ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|a-Ruf ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Machado 3b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|
|Flores 2b-1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Moreland 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Belt 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Nola dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|b-Solano ph-2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Myers rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Longoria 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cronenworth 2b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|Smoak dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Castro c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Crawford ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Profar lf
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|Bart c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Dubón cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|San Francisco
|010
|000
|0
|—
|1
|San Diego
|010
|020
|x
|—
|3
E_Tatis Jr. (2). DP_San Francisco 0, San Diego 1. LOB_San Francisco 5, San Diego 3. 2B_Yastrzemski (12). HR_Myers (12). SB_Profar (5). S_Grisham (1).
|San Francisco
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Webb
|4
|
|4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|Selman, L, 1-1
|
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|Rogers
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|San Diego
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Richards
|4
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|3
|Hill, W, 3-0
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pomeranz, H, 8
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Rosenthal, S, 3-3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP_Richards (Bart). WP_Richards.
T_2:12.
