San Diego 5, Colorado 3

|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|3
|8
|3
|2
|12
|
|Tapia lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.309
|Story ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.293
|Blackmon rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.323
|Arenado 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.268
|Pillar cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.185
|Kemp dh
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|3
|.264
|Fuentes 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.357
|Hampson 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.265
|b-Murphy ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.252
|E.Díaz c
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.200
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|5
|8
|5
|4
|4
|
|Grisham cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.269
|Tatis Jr. ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.303
|Machado 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.306
|Moreland 1b
|3
|2
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.185
|Myers rf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.302
|Cronenworth 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.323
|Nola c
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.280
|A.Almonte dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.091
|a-Garcia ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Profar lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.237
|Colorado
|100
|002
|000_3
|8
|0
|San Diego
|200
|002
|01x_5
|8
|1
a-grounded out for A.Almonte in the 8th. b-grounded out for Hampson in the 9th.
E_Myers (2). LOB_Colorado 7, San Diego 6. 2B_Arenado (8), Machado (10), Myers (11). 3B_Myers (2). HR_Story (9), off Davies; Kemp (4), off Davies; Moreland (1), off Senzatela. RBIs_Story (21), Kemp 2 (18), Moreland 2 (2), Myers (31), Cronenworth (20), Nola (6).
Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 4 (Arenado, Story 2, Fuentes); San Diego 2 (Tatis Jr.). RISP_Colorado 1 for 8; San Diego 3 for 9.
Runners moved up_A.Almonte. GIDP_Profar, Tatis Jr..
DP_Colorado 2 (Story, Hampson, Fuentes; Hampson, Story, Fuentes).
|Colorado
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Senzatela, L, 3-1
|5
|
|6
|4
|4
|4
|2
|95
|3.33
|Kinley
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|7.71
|Givens
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|15
|4.91
|San Diego
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Davies, W, 7-2
|6
|
|5
|3
|3
|2
|8
|99
|2.48
|Altavilla, H, 1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|0.00
|Pomeranz, H, 7
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|0.00
|Rosenthal, S, 2-2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Kinley 2-0. HBP_Senzatela (Cronenworth). WP_Davies.
Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Gabe Morales.
T_2:54.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.