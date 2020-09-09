Listen Live Sports

San Diego 5, Colorado 3

September 9, 2020 11:19 pm
 
1 min read
      
Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 3 8 3 2 12
Tapia lf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .309
Story ss 4 1 1 1 0 1 .293
Blackmon rf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .323
Arenado 3b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .268
Pillar cf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .185
Kemp dh 4 1 1 2 0 3 .264
Fuentes 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .357
Hampson 2b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .265
b-Murphy ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .252
E.Díaz c 3 0 2 0 1 1 .200
San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 5 8 5 4 4
Grisham cf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .269
Tatis Jr. ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .303
Machado 3b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .306
Moreland 1b 3 2 1 2 1 0 .185
Myers rf 4 2 2 1 0 0 .302
Cronenworth 2b 3 0 1 1 0 0 .323
Nola c 3 0 2 1 1 1 .280
A.Almonte dh 2 0 0 0 1 1 .091
a-Garcia ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Profar lf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .237
Colorado 100 002 000_3 8 0
San Diego 200 002 01x_5 8 1

a-grounded out for A.Almonte in the 8th. b-grounded out for Hampson in the 9th.

E_Myers (2). LOB_Colorado 7, San Diego 6. 2B_Arenado (8), Machado (10), Myers (11). 3B_Myers (2). HR_Story (9), off Davies; Kemp (4), off Davies; Moreland (1), off Senzatela. RBIs_Story (21), Kemp 2 (18), Moreland 2 (2), Myers (31), Cronenworth (20), Nola (6).

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 4 (Arenado, Story 2, Fuentes); San Diego 2 (Tatis Jr.). RISP_Colorado 1 for 8; San Diego 3 for 9.

Runners moved up_A.Almonte. GIDP_Profar, Tatis Jr..

DP_Colorado 2 (Story, Hampson, Fuentes; Hampson, Story, Fuentes).

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Senzatela, L, 3-1 5 6 4 4 4 2 95 3.33
Kinley 2 0 0 0 0 2 15 7.71
Givens 1 2 1 1 0 0 15 4.91
San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Davies, W, 7-2 6 5 3 3 2 8 99 2.48
Altavilla, H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 2 20 0.00
Pomeranz, H, 7 1 2 0 0 0 1 20 0.00
Rosenthal, S, 2-2 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Kinley 2-0. HBP_Senzatela (Cronenworth). WP_Davies.

Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Gabe Morales.

T_2:54.

