San Diego 5, Colorado 3

September 9, 2020 11:19 pm
 
Colorado San Diego
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 3 8 3 Totals 30 5 8 5
Tapia lf 5 0 0 0 Grisham cf 4 0 1 0
Story ss 4 1 1 1 Tatis Jr. ss 4 0 0 0
Blackmon rf 4 0 2 0 Machado 3b 4 1 1 0
Arenado 3b 3 1 1 0 Moreland 1b 3 2 1 2
Pillar cf 4 0 1 0 Myers rf 4 2 2 1
Kemp dh 4 1 1 2 Cronenworth 2b 3 0 1 1
Fuentes 1b 4 0 0 0 Nola c 3 0 2 1
Hampson 2b 3 0 0 0 A.Almonte dh 2 0 0 0
b-Murphy ph 1 0 0 0 a-Garcia ph-dh 1 0 0 0
E.Díaz c 3 0 2 0 Profar lf 2 0 0 0
Colorado 100 002 000 3
San Diego 200 002 01x 5

E_Myers (2). DP_Colorado 2, San Diego 0. LOB_Colorado 7, San Diego 6. 2B_Arenado (8), Machado (10), Myers (11). 3B_Myers (2). HR_Story (9), Kemp (4), Moreland (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Colorado
Senzatela, L, 3-1 5 6 4 4 4 2
Kinley 2 0 0 0 0 2
Givens 1 2 1 1 0 0
San Diego
Davies, W, 7-2 6 5 3 3 2 8
Altavilla, H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 2
Pomeranz, H, 7 1 2 0 0 0 1
Rosenthal, S, 2-2 1 0 0 0 0 1

Senzatela pitched to 4 batters in the 6th.

HBP_Senzatela (Cronenworth). WP_Davies.

Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Gabe Morales.

T_2:54.

