San Diego 6, Colorado 0

September 1, 2020 12:43 am
 
< a min read
      
San Diego Colorado
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 6 9 6 Totals 32 0 7 0
Grisham cf 5 0 0 0 Tapia lf 4 0 1 0
Tatis Jr. ss 4 2 1 2 Story ss 4 0 0 0
Machado 3b 3 0 0 1 Arenado 3b 4 0 1 0
Hosmer dh 3 0 2 1 Hampson 2b 0 0 0 0
Moreland 1b 4 0 0 0 Blackmon rf 4 0 1 0
Myers rf 4 1 1 1 Murphy 1b 4 0 2 0
Cronenworth 2b 4 1 1 0 Kemp dh 3 0 0 0
Nola c 3 1 1 0 McMahon 2b-3b 4 0 0 0
Profar lf 4 1 3 1 Hilliard cf 3 0 1 0
Wolters c 2 0 1 0
E.Díaz ph-c 0 0 0 0
San Diego 003 200 100 6
Colorado 000 000 000 0

DP_San Diego 2, Colorado 0. LOB_San Diego 5, Colorado 7. 2B_Hosmer (6), Murphy (3). 3B_Tatis Jr. (2), Cronenworth (3). HR_Myers (9). SF_Machado (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
San Diego
Richards 3 2-3 1 0 0 0 4
Morejon W,1-0 3 4 0 0 0 2
Johnson 1-3 0 0 0 1 1
Pomeranz 1 1 0 0 1 3
Rosenthal 1 1 0 0 0 2
Colorado
Márquez L,2-5 6 8 5 5 2 7
Hoffman 1 1 1 1 1 1
Almonte 2 0 0 0 0 1

Morejon pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.

Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Tom Woodring.

T_2:49.

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines take recovery vehicles to be retired