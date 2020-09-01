San Diego 6, Colorado 0

|San Diego
|
|
|
|
|
|Colorado
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|34
|6
|9
|6
|
|Totals
|32
|0
|7
|0
|
|Grisham cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tapia lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Tatis Jr. ss
|4
|2
|1
|2
|
|Story ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Machado 3b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|Arenado 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hosmer dh
|3
|0
|2
|1
|
|Hampson 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Moreland 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Blackmon rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Myers rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Murphy 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Cronenworth 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Kemp dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Nola c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|McMahon 2b-3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Profar lf
|4
|1
|3
|1
|
|Hilliard cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Wolters c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|E.Díaz ph-c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|San Diego
|003
|200
|100
|—
|6
|Colorado
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
DP_San Diego 2, Colorado 0. LOB_San Diego 5, Colorado 7. 2B_Hosmer (6), Murphy (3). 3B_Tatis Jr. (2), Cronenworth (3). HR_Myers (9). SF_Machado (2).
|San Diego
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Richards
|3
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Morejon W,1-0
|3
|
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Johnson
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Pomeranz
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Rosenthal
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Colorado
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Márquez L,2-5
|6
|
|8
|5
|5
|2
|7
|Hoffman
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Almonte
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Morejon pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.
Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Tom Woodring.
T_2:49.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.