San Diego 6, Colorado 0

San Diego Colorado ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 34 6 9 6 Totals 32 0 7 0 Grisham cf 5 0 0 0 Tapia lf 4 0 1 0 Tatis Jr. ss 4 2 1 2 Story ss 4 0 0 0 Machado 3b 3 0 0 1 Arenado 3b 4 0 1 0 Hosmer dh 3 0 2 1 Hampson 2b 0 0 0 0 Moreland 1b 4 0 0 0 Blackmon rf 4 0 1 0 Myers rf 4 1 1 1 Murphy 1b 4 0 2 0 Cronenworth 2b 4 1 1 0 Kemp dh 3 0 0 0 Nola c 3 1 1 0 McMahon 2b-3b 4 0 0 0 Profar lf 4 1 3 1 Hilliard cf 3 0 1 0 Wolters c 2 0 1 0 E.Díaz ph-c 0 0 0 0

San Diego 003 200 100 — 6 Colorado 000 000 000 — 0

DP_San Diego 2, Colorado 0. LOB_San Diego 5, Colorado 7. 2B_Hosmer (6), Murphy (3). 3B_Tatis Jr. (2), Cronenworth (3). HR_Myers (9). SF_Machado (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

San Diego Richards 3 2-3 1 0 0 0 4 Morejon W,1-0 3 4 0 0 0 2 Johnson 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 Pomeranz 1 1 0 0 1 3 Rosenthal 1 1 0 0 0 2

Colorado Márquez L,2-5 6 8 5 5 2 7 Hoffman 1 1 1 1 1 1 Almonte 2 0 0 0 0 1

Morejon pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.

Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Tom Woodring.

T_2:49.

