San Diego 6, Colorado 0

|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|6
|9
|6
|3
|9
|
|Grisham cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.243
|Tatis Jr. ss
|4
|2
|1
|2
|1
|2
|.313
|Machado 3b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.303
|Hosmer dh
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.302
|Moreland 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Myers rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.293
|Cronenworth 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.356
|Nola c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.333
|Profar lf
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.226
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|0
|7
|0
|2
|12
|
|Tapia lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.309
|Story ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.293
|Arenado 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.268
|Hampson 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|Blackmon rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.351
|Murphy 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.276
|Kemp dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.240
|McMahon 2b-3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.211
|Hilliard cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|Wolters c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.229
|E.Díaz ph-c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.227
|San Diego
|003
|200
|100_6
|9
|0
|Colorado
|000
|000
|000_0
|7
|0
a-walked for Wolters in the 8th.
LOB_San Diego 5, Colorado 7. 2B_Hosmer (6), Murphy (3). 3B_Tatis Jr. (2), Cronenworth (3). HR_Myers (9), off Márquez. RBIs_Tatis Jr. 2 (33), Machado (30), Myers (25), Profar (14), Hosmer (26). SF_Machado.
Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 3 (Machado, Moreland); Colorado 2 (McMahon, Arenado). RISP_San Diego 2 for 7; Colorado 0 for 5.
Runners moved up_Grisham. GIDP_Blackmon, Story.
DP_San Diego 2 (Cronenworth, Moreland; Cronenworth, Tatis Jr., Moreland).
|San Diego
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Richards
|3
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|47
|4.63
|Morejon W,1-0
|3
|
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|40
|3.52
|Johnson
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|9
|3.75
|Pomeranz
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|25
|0.00
|Rosenthal
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|0.00
|Colorado
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Márquez L,2-5
|6
|
|8
|5
|5
|2
|7
|87
|4.88
|Hoffman
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|27
|6.75
|Almonte
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|3.38
Inherited runners-scored_Johnson 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Tom Woodring.
T_2:49.
