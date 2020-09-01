Listen Live Sports

San Diego 6, Colorado 0

San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 6 9 6 3 9
Grisham cf 5 0 0 0 0 4 .243
Tatis Jr. ss 4 2 1 2 1 2 .313
Machado 3b 3 0 0 1 0 0 .303
Hosmer dh 3 0 2 1 1 0 .302
Moreland 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Myers rf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .293
Cronenworth 2b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .356
Nola c 3 1 1 0 1 0 .333
Profar lf 4 1 3 1 0 0 .226
Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 0 7 0 2 12
Tapia lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .309
Story ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .293
Arenado 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .268
Hampson 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .247
Blackmon rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .351
Murphy 1b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .276
Kemp dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .240
McMahon 2b-3b 4 0 0 0 0 4 .211
Hilliard cf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .239
Wolters c 2 0 1 0 0 1 .229
E.Díaz ph-c 0 0 0 0 1 0 .227
San Diego 003 200 100_6 9 0
Colorado 000 000 000_0 7 0

a-walked for Wolters in the 8th.

LOB_San Diego 5, Colorado 7. 2B_Hosmer (6), Murphy (3). 3B_Tatis Jr. (2), Cronenworth (3). HR_Myers (9), off Márquez. RBIs_Tatis Jr. 2 (33), Machado (30), Myers (25), Profar (14), Hosmer (26). SF_Machado.

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 3 (Machado, Moreland); Colorado 2 (McMahon, Arenado). RISP_San Diego 2 for 7; Colorado 0 for 5.

Runners moved up_Grisham. GIDP_Blackmon, Story.

DP_San Diego 2 (Cronenworth, Moreland; Cronenworth, Tatis Jr., Moreland).

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Richards 3 2-3 1 0 0 0 4 47 4.63
Morejon W,1-0 3 4 0 0 0 2 40 3.52
Johnson 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 9 3.75
Pomeranz 1 1 0 0 1 3 25 0.00
Rosenthal 1 1 0 0 0 2 12 0.00
Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Márquez L,2-5 6 8 5 5 2 7 87 4.88
Hoffman 1 1 1 1 1 1 27 6.75
Almonte 2 0 0 0 0 1 18 3.38

Inherited runners-scored_Johnson 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Tom Woodring.

T_2:49.

