San Diego 3, San Francisco 1

|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|24
|1
|3
|1
|2
|6
|
|Yastrzemski rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.287
|Dickerson lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|a-Ruf ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.290
|Flores 2b-1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.290
|Belt 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.301
|b-Solano ph-2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.349
|Longoria 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.278
|Smoak dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Crawford ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.269
|Bart c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.262
|Dubón cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.281
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|20
|3
|6
|3
|3
|6
|
|Grisham cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|Tatis Jr. ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.293
|Machado 3b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.313
|Moreland 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|Nola dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|Myers rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.296
|Cronenworth 2b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.323
|Castro c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.231
|Profar lf
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.254
|San Francisco
|010
|000
|0_1
|3
|0
|San Diego
|010
|020
|x_3
|6
|1
a-grounded out for Dickerson in the 5th. b-singled for Belt in the 6th.
E_Tatis Jr. (2). LOB_San Francisco 5, San Diego 3. 2B_Yastrzemski (12). HR_Myers (12), off Webb. RBIs_Yastrzemski (32), Myers (34), Profar (21), Machado (39). SB_Profar (5). CS_Tatis Jr. (1), Cronenworth (1). S_Grisham.
Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 3 (Longoria, Dickerson); San Diego 1 (Machado). RISP_San Francisco 1 for 4; San Diego 2 for 4.
GIDP_Longoria.
DP_San Diego 1 (Tatis Jr., Cronenworth, Moreland).
|San Francisco
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Webb
|4
|
|4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|66
|4.96
|Selman, L, 1-1
|
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|17
|2.93
|Rogers
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|5.32
|San Diego
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Richards
|4
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|3
|65
|4.27
|Hill, W, 3-0
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|3.65
|Pomeranz, H, 8
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|0.00
|Rosenthal, S, 3-3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Rogers 2-1. HBP_Richards (Bart). WP_Richards.
T_2:12.
