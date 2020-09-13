San Diego 3, San Francisco 1

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 24 1 3 1 2 6 Yastrzemski rf 3 0 1 1 0 0 .287 Dickerson lf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .265 a-Ruf ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .290 Flores 2b-1b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .290 Belt 1b 1 0 0 0 1 0 .301 b-Solano ph-2b 1 0 1 0 0 0 .349 Longoria 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .278 Smoak dh 3 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Crawford ss 3 1 1 0 0 1 .269 Bart c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .262 Dubón cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .281

San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 20 3 6 3 3 6 Grisham cf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .271 Tatis Jr. ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .293 Machado 3b 3 0 2 1 0 1 .313 Moreland 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .167 Nola dh 3 0 0 0 0 1 .265 Myers rf 3 1 1 1 0 2 .296 Cronenworth 2b 1 1 1 0 1 0 .323 Castro c 1 0 0 0 1 0 .231 Profar lf 1 1 1 1 1 0 .254

San Francisco 010 000 0_1 3 0 San Diego 010 020 x_3 6 1

a-grounded out for Dickerson in the 5th. b-singled for Belt in the 6th.

E_Tatis Jr. (2). LOB_San Francisco 5, San Diego 3. 2B_Yastrzemski (12). HR_Myers (12), off Webb. RBIs_Yastrzemski (32), Myers (34), Profar (21), Machado (39). SB_Profar (5). CS_Tatis Jr. (1), Cronenworth (1). S_Grisham.

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 3 (Longoria, Dickerson); San Diego 1 (Machado). RISP_San Francisco 1 for 4; San Diego 2 for 4.

GIDP_Longoria.

DP_San Diego 1 (Tatis Jr., Cronenworth, Moreland).

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Webb 4 4 1 1 1 5 66 4.96 Selman, L, 1-1 1-3 1 2 2 2 0 17 2.93 Rogers 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 19 5.32

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Richards 4 1-3 2 1 1 2 3 65 4.27 Hill, W, 3-0 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 3.65 Pomeranz, H, 8 1 1 0 0 0 1 11 0.00 Rosenthal, S, 3-3 1 0 0 0 0 2 16 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Rogers 2-1. HBP_Richards (Bart). WP_Richards.

T_2:12.

