San Diego 3, San Francisco 1

September 13, 2020 2:42 pm
 
< a min read
      
San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 24 1 3 1 2 6
Yastrzemski rf 3 0 1 1 0 0 .287
Dickerson lf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .265
a-Ruf ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .290
Flores 2b-1b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .290
Belt 1b 1 0 0 0 1 0 .301
b-Solano ph-2b 1 0 1 0 0 0 .349
Longoria 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .278
Smoak dh 3 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Crawford ss 3 1 1 0 0 1 .269
Bart c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .262
Dubón cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .281
San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 20 3 6 3 3 6
Grisham cf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .271
Tatis Jr. ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .293
Machado 3b 3 0 2 1 0 1 .313
Moreland 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .167
Nola dh 3 0 0 0 0 1 .265
Myers rf 3 1 1 1 0 2 .296
Cronenworth 2b 1 1 1 0 1 0 .323
Castro c 1 0 0 0 1 0 .231
Profar lf 1 1 1 1 1 0 .254
San Francisco 010 000 0_1 3 0
San Diego 010 020 x_3 6 1

a-grounded out for Dickerson in the 5th. b-singled for Belt in the 6th.

E_Tatis Jr. (2). LOB_San Francisco 5, San Diego 3. 2B_Yastrzemski (12). HR_Myers (12), off Webb. RBIs_Yastrzemski (32), Myers (34), Profar (21), Machado (39). SB_Profar (5). CS_Tatis Jr. (1), Cronenworth (1). S_Grisham.

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 3 (Longoria, Dickerson); San Diego 1 (Machado). RISP_San Francisco 1 for 4; San Diego 2 for 4.

GIDP_Longoria.

DP_San Diego 1 (Tatis Jr., Cronenworth, Moreland).

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Webb 4 4 1 1 1 5 66 4.96
Selman, L, 1-1 1-3 1 2 2 2 0 17 2.93
Rogers 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 19 5.32
San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Richards 4 1-3 2 1 1 2 3 65 4.27
Hill, W, 3-0 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 3.65
Pomeranz, H, 8 1 1 0 0 0 1 11 0.00
Rosenthal, S, 3-3 1 0 0 0 0 2 16 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Rogers 2-1. HBP_Richards (Bart). WP_Richards.

T_2:12.

