San Diego 6, San Francisco 1

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 1 8 1 1 14 Yastrzemski rf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .290 Dickerson lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .268 a-Ruf ph-lf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .295 Solano 2b 4 0 3 0 0 1 .352 Belt 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .312 Flores dh 4 1 2 1 0 0 .296 Longoria 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .290 Crawford ss 3 0 1 0 0 1 .264 Bart c 3 0 0 0 0 3 .270 Dubón cf 2 0 1 0 1 0 .294

San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 6 7 6 1 11 Grisham cf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .269 Tatis Jr. ss 3 1 1 1 0 1 .303 Machado 3b 3 1 1 1 1 0 .307 Moreland 1b 4 1 1 2 0 1 .194 Nola c 4 0 1 1 0 2 .276 Myers rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .294 Cronenworth 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .315 Oña dh 3 1 1 1 0 2 .167 Profar lf 3 1 1 0 0 2 .239

San Francisco 010 000 000_1 8 1 San Diego 301 100 10x_6 7 0

a-struck out for Dickerson in the 6th.

E_Solano (9). LOB_San Francisco 5, San Diego 3. 2B_Solano (15), Flores (11), Moreland (2), Nola (3). HR_Flores (9), off Paddack; Machado (13), off Cahill; Oña (1), off Smyly. RBIs_Flores (23), Moreland 2 (4), Nola (7), Machado (38), Oña (1), Tatis Jr. (40). SB_Tatis Jr. (9), Grisham (7). SF_Tatis Jr..

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 3 (Belt, Longoria); San Diego 1 (Cronenworth). RISP_San Francisco 0 for 2; San Diego 2 for 5.

GIDP_Yastrzemski, Belt, Crawford.

DP_San Diego 3 (Cronenworth, Tatis Jr., Moreland; Tatis Jr., Moreland; Moreland, Cronenworth, Moreland).

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Cahill, L, 0-1 3 5 4 4 0 3 50 4.05 Smyly 4 2 2 1 1 8 59 2.92 Peralta 1 0 0 0 0 0 12 4.66

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Paddack 2 1 1 1 0 4 26 4.74 Morejon, W, 2-0 1 2-3 2 0 0 0 3 32 2.53 Stammen, H, 6 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 18 6.75 Strahm 1 1 0 0 1 2 23 2.84 Johnson 1 1 0 0 0 2 16 3.07 Pagán 1 0 0 0 0 2 16 5.06 Altavilla 1 2 0 0 0 0 17 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Stammen 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, Kyle McCrady; Second, John Libka; Third, Lance Barrett.

T_2:48.

