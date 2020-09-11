San Diego 6, San Francisco 1

|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|1
|8
|1
|1
|14
|
|Yastrzemski rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.290
|Dickerson lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.268
|a-Ruf ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.295
|Solano 2b
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.352
|Belt 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.312
|Flores dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.296
|Longoria 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.290
|Crawford ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.264
|Bart c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.270
|Dubón cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.294
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|6
|7
|6
|1
|11
|
|Grisham cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.269
|Tatis Jr. ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.303
|Machado 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.307
|Moreland 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.194
|Nola c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.276
|Myers rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.294
|Cronenworth 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.315
|Oña dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.167
|Profar lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.239
|San Francisco
|010
|000
|000_1
|8
|1
|San Diego
|301
|100
|10x_6
|7
|0
a-struck out for Dickerson in the 6th.
E_Solano (9). LOB_San Francisco 5, San Diego 3. 2B_Solano (15), Flores (11), Moreland (2), Nola (3). HR_Flores (9), off Paddack; Machado (13), off Cahill; Oña (1), off Smyly. RBIs_Flores (23), Moreland 2 (4), Nola (7), Machado (38), Oña (1), Tatis Jr. (40). SB_Tatis Jr. (9), Grisham (7). SF_Tatis Jr..
Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 3 (Belt, Longoria); San Diego 1 (Cronenworth). RISP_San Francisco 0 for 2; San Diego 2 for 5.
GIDP_Yastrzemski, Belt, Crawford.
DP_San Diego 3 (Cronenworth, Tatis Jr., Moreland; Tatis Jr., Moreland; Moreland, Cronenworth, Moreland).
|San Francisco
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cahill, L, 0-1
|3
|
|5
|4
|4
|0
|3
|50
|4.05
|Smyly
|4
|
|2
|2
|1
|1
|8
|59
|2.92
|Peralta
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|4.66
|San Diego
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Paddack
|2
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|4
|26
|4.74
|Morejon, W, 2-0
|1
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|32
|2.53
|Stammen, H, 6
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|6.75
|Strahm
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|23
|2.84
|Johnson
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|3.07
|Pagán
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|5.06
|Altavilla
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Stammen 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, Kyle McCrady; Second, John Libka; Third, Lance Barrett.
T_2:48.
