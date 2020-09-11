Listen Live Sports

San Diego 6, San Francisco 1

September 11, 2020 12:16 am
 
San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 1 8 1 1 14
Yastrzemski rf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .290
Dickerson lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .268
a-Ruf ph-lf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .295
Solano 2b 4 0 3 0 0 1 .352
Belt 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .312
Flores dh 4 1 2 1 0 0 .296
Longoria 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .290
Crawford ss 3 0 1 0 0 1 .264
Bart c 3 0 0 0 0 3 .270
Dubón cf 2 0 1 0 1 0 .294
San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 6 7 6 1 11
Grisham cf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .269
Tatis Jr. ss 3 1 1 1 0 1 .303
Machado 3b 3 1 1 1 1 0 .307
Moreland 1b 4 1 1 2 0 1 .194
Nola c 4 0 1 1 0 2 .276
Myers rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .294
Cronenworth 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .315
Oña dh 3 1 1 1 0 2 .167
Profar lf 3 1 1 0 0 2 .239
San Francisco 010 000 000_1 8 1
San Diego 301 100 10x_6 7 0

a-struck out for Dickerson in the 6th.

E_Solano (9). LOB_San Francisco 5, San Diego 3. 2B_Solano (15), Flores (11), Moreland (2), Nola (3). HR_Flores (9), off Paddack; Machado (13), off Cahill; Oña (1), off Smyly. RBIs_Flores (23), Moreland 2 (4), Nola (7), Machado (38), Oña (1), Tatis Jr. (40). SB_Tatis Jr. (9), Grisham (7). SF_Tatis Jr..

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 3 (Belt, Longoria); San Diego 1 (Cronenworth). RISP_San Francisco 0 for 2; San Diego 2 for 5.

GIDP_Yastrzemski, Belt, Crawford.

DP_San Diego 3 (Cronenworth, Tatis Jr., Moreland; Tatis Jr., Moreland; Moreland, Cronenworth, Moreland).

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Cahill, L, 0-1 3 5 4 4 0 3 50 4.05
Smyly 4 2 2 1 1 8 59 2.92
Peralta 1 0 0 0 0 0 12 4.66
San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Paddack 2 1 1 1 0 4 26 4.74
Morejon, W, 2-0 1 2-3 2 0 0 0 3 32 2.53
Stammen, H, 6 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 18 6.75
Strahm 1 1 0 0 1 2 23 2.84
Johnson 1 1 0 0 0 2 16 3.07
Pagán 1 0 0 0 0 2 16 5.06
Altavilla 1 2 0 0 0 0 17 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Stammen 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, Kyle McCrady; Second, John Libka; Third, Lance Barrett.

T_2:48.

