San Diego 6, San Francisco 1

September 11, 2020 12:18 am
 
< a min read
      
San Francisco San Diego
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 1 8 1 Totals 31 6 7 6
Yastrzemski rf 4 0 0 0 Grisham cf 4 1 1 0
Dickerson lf 2 0 0 0 Tatis Jr. ss 3 1 1 1
Ruf ph-lf 2 0 0 0 Machado 3b 3 1 1 1
Solano 2b 4 0 3 0 Moreland 1b 4 1 1 2
Belt 1b 4 0 0 0 Nola c 4 0 1 1
Flores dh 4 1 2 1 Myers rf 4 0 0 0
Longoria 3b 4 0 1 0 Cronenworth 2b 3 0 0 0
Crawford ss 3 0 1 0 Oña dh 3 1 1 1
Bart c 3 0 0 0 Profar lf 3 1 1 0
Dubón cf 2 0 1 0
San Francisco 010 000 000 1
San Diego 301 100 10x 6

E_Solano (9). DP_San Francisco 0, San Diego 3. LOB_San Francisco 5, San Diego 3. 2B_Solano (15), Flores (11), Moreland (2), Nola (3). HR_Flores (9), Machado (13), Oña (1). SB_Tatis Jr. (9), Grisham (7). SF_Tatis Jr. (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
San Francisco
Cahill L,0-1 3 5 4 4 0 3
Smyly 4 2 2 1 1 8
Peralta 1 0 0 0 0 0
San Diego
Paddack 2 1 1 1 0 4
Morejon W,2-0 1 2-3 2 0 0 0 3
Stammen H,6 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1
Strahm 1 1 0 0 1 2
Johnson 1 1 0 0 0 2
Pagán 1 0 0 0 0 2
Altavilla 1 2 0 0 0 0

Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, Kyle McCrady; Second, John Libka; Third, Lance Barrett.

T_2:48.

