On Air: Meet the Press
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

San Diego 6, San Francisco 5

By The Associated Press
September 26, 2020 1:16 am
< a min read
      
San Francisco San Diego
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 25 5 3 4 Totals 26 6 7 6
Yastrzemski rf 3 0 0 0 Grisham cf 4 2 2 4
Robertson lf 1 0 0 0 Tatis Jr. ss 3 1 1 2
Dickerson lf 2 1 0 0 Machado 3b 2 0 0 0
Ruf ph-1b 2 0 0 0 Crnenworth pr-2b 0 0 0 0
Solano 2b 3 1 1 0 Hosmer dh 3 0 2 0
Belt 1b 1 1 1 0 Mateo pr-dh 0 0 0 0
Slater ph 0 1 0 0 Myers rf 1 0 0 0
Duggar rf 0 0 0 0 Profar rf 2 0 0 0
Flores dh 3 1 1 3 Moreland 1b 3 0 0 0
Longoria 3b 2 0 0 1 Pham lf 3 1 1 0
Crawford ss 3 0 0 0 Castro c 3 1 1 0
Dubón cf 2 0 0 0 Garcia 2b-3b 2 1 0 0
Bart c 3 0 0 0
San Francisco 010 103 0 5
San Diego 003 000 3 6

E_Tatis Jr. (3), Garcia (1). LOB_San Francisco 3, San Diego 3. 2B_Belt (12), Castro (5). HR_Flores (11), Tatis Jr. (16), Grisham (10). SB_Mateo (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
San Francisco
Samardzija 3 3 3 3 0 1
Baragar 1 1 0 0 0 2
García 1 0 0 0 0 1
S.Anderson H,2 2-3 1 0 0 1 1
Selman H,3 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Coonrod L,0-2 BS,3-5 1-3 2 3 3 1 1
San Diego
Lamet 3 2-3 1 2 1 1 4
Pagán 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Pomeranz BS,4-5 2-3 2 3 3 2 2
Altavilla 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Patiño W,1-0 1 0 0 0 1 2

Umpires_Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Bill Miller; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Nestor Ceja.

T_2:37.

        Insight by Lookout: Learn the steps CIOs from the VA, NSF and the Drug Enforcement Administration in the Justice Department took to achieve the balance of security and accessibility as employees worked outside the office in this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|7 AFCEA NOVA 19th Annual Naval IT Day
10|8 Federal Source Code Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army Spc. Daniel Rivera becomes US citizen before deployment