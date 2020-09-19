San Diego 6, Seattle 1

|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|6
|7
|5
|7
|7
|
|Tatis Jr. ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.275
|Machado 3b
|4
|2
|2
|4
|1
|0
|.318
|Nola c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.306
|Moreland 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.163
|Myers rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.291
|Pham dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.212
|Cronenworth 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.311
|Profar lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.269
|Grisham cf
|3
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.263
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|1
|3
|1
|2
|7
|
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.228
|Moore 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.260
|Lewis cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.287
|Seager 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.240
|France dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.294
|Marmolejos lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|a-Lopes ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|Torrens c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.270
|White 1b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.173
|Ervin rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.219
|San Diego
|001
|400
|001_6
|7
|0
|Seattle
|000
|000
|010_1
|3
|0
a-grounded out for Marmolejos in the 7th.
LOB_San Diego 7, Seattle 3. 2B_Cronenworth (15). HR_Machado (15), off Kikuchi; Machado (16), off Lockett; White (6), off Johnson. RBIs_Grisham (22), Machado 4 (45), White (21). SB_Machado (6), Grisham (8). CS_Tatis Jr. (2).
Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 3 (Profar 2, Myers); Seattle 1 (Moore). RISP_San Diego 2 for 10; Seattle 0 for 2.
Runners moved up_Myers, Ervin. GIDP_Lopes.
DP_San Diego 1 (Cronenworth, Tatis Jr., Moreland).
|San Diego
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Paddack, W, 4-4
|6
|
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|91
|4.23
|Hill
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|22
|3.60
|Johnson
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|22
|3.06
|Rosenthal
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|0.00
|Seattle
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kikuchi, L, 2-4
|4
|
|4
|5
|5
|6
|3
|89
|5.93
|Brennan
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|23
|3.38
|Lockett
|3
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|39
|5.68
WP_Kikuchi(3).
Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Edwin Moscoso.
T_3:01.
