San Diego 6, Seattle 1

San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 6 7 5 7 7 Tatis Jr. ss 4 0 0 0 1 3 .275 Machado 3b 4 2 2 4 1 0 .318 Nola c 3 0 1 0 2 1 .306 Moreland 1b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .163 Myers rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .291 Pham dh 3 1 1 0 1 0 .212 Cronenworth 2b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .311 Profar lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .269 Grisham cf 3 2 0 1 1 0 .263

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 29 1 3 1 2 7 Crawford ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .228 Moore 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .260 Lewis cf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .287 Seager 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .240 France dh 3 0 1 0 0 0 .294 Marmolejos lf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .250 a-Lopes ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .257 Torrens c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .270 White 1b 3 1 2 1 0 1 .173 Ervin rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .219

San Diego 001 400 001_6 7 0 Seattle 000 000 010_1 3 0

a-grounded out for Marmolejos in the 7th.

LOB_San Diego 7, Seattle 3. 2B_Cronenworth (15). HR_Machado (15), off Kikuchi; Machado (16), off Lockett; White (6), off Johnson. RBIs_Grisham (22), Machado 4 (45), White (21). SB_Machado (6), Grisham (8). CS_Tatis Jr. (2).

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 3 (Profar 2, Myers); Seattle 1 (Moore). RISP_San Diego 2 for 10; Seattle 0 for 2.

Runners moved up_Myers, Ervin. GIDP_Lopes.

DP_San Diego 1 (Cronenworth, Tatis Jr., Moreland).

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Paddack, W, 4-4 6 1 0 0 2 3 91 4.23 Hill 1 1 0 0 0 0 22 3.60 Johnson 1 1 1 1 0 2 22 3.06 Rosenthal 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 0.00

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Kikuchi, L, 2-4 4 4 5 5 6 3 89 5.93 Brennan 2 1 0 0 0 3 23 3.38 Lockett 3 2 1 1 1 1 39 5.68

WP_Kikuchi(3).

Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Edwin Moscoso.

T_3:01.

