San Diego 6, Seattle 1

September 19, 2020 12:57 am
 
San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 6 7 5 7 7
Tatis Jr. ss 4 0 0 0 1 3 .275
Machado 3b 4 2 2 4 1 0 .318
Nola c 3 0 1 0 2 1 .306
Moreland 1b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .163
Myers rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .291
Pham dh 3 1 1 0 1 0 .212
Cronenworth 2b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .311
Profar lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .269
Grisham cf 3 2 0 1 1 0 .263
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 29 1 3 1 2 7
Crawford ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .228
Moore 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .260
Lewis cf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .287
Seager 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .240
France dh 3 0 1 0 0 0 .294
Marmolejos lf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .250
a-Lopes ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .257
Torrens c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .270
White 1b 3 1 2 1 0 1 .173
Ervin rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .219
San Diego 001 400 001_6 7 0
Seattle 000 000 010_1 3 0

a-grounded out for Marmolejos in the 7th.

LOB_San Diego 7, Seattle 3. 2B_Cronenworth (15). HR_Machado (15), off Kikuchi; Machado (16), off Lockett; White (6), off Johnson. RBIs_Grisham (22), Machado 4 (45), White (21). SB_Machado (6), Grisham (8). CS_Tatis Jr. (2).

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 3 (Profar 2, Myers); Seattle 1 (Moore). RISP_San Diego 2 for 10; Seattle 0 for 2.

Runners moved up_Myers, Ervin. GIDP_Lopes.

DP_San Diego 1 (Cronenworth, Tatis Jr., Moreland).

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Paddack, W, 4-4 6 1 0 0 2 3 91 4.23
Hill 1 1 0 0 0 0 22 3.60
Johnson 1 1 1 1 0 2 22 3.06
Rosenthal 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 0.00
Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Kikuchi, L, 2-4 4 4 5 5 6 3 89 5.93
Brennan 2 1 0 0 0 3 23 3.38
Lockett 3 2 1 1 1 1 39 5.68

WP_Kikuchi(3).

Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Edwin Moscoso.

T_3:01.

The Associated Press

