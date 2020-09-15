Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

San Diego 7, L.A. Dodgers 2

September 15, 2020 12:28 am
 
< a min read
      
Los Angeles San Diego
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 30 2 4 1 Totals 35 7 10 6
Betts rf 4 0 1 0 Tatis Jr. ss 4 0 1 0
Seager dh 4 0 1 1 Machado 3b 4 0 1 1
Pederson lf 4 0 0 0 Nola c 4 0 0 1
Muncy 1b 3 1 1 0 Myers rf 4 2 2 1
Taylor ss 4 0 1 0 Cronenworth 1b 4 0 2 0
Bellinger cf 3 0 0 0 Profar lf 4 1 1 0
Ríos 3b 4 0 0 0 Oña dh 4 1 2 1
Lux 2b 2 0 0 0 Mateo 2b 2 0 0 0
Hernández ph-2b 1 0 0 0 Garcia ph-2b 2 1 0 1
Barnes c 1 1 0 0 Grisham cf 3 2 1 1
Los Angeles 001 000 001 2
San Diego 000 001 51x 7

E_Muncy (4), Myers (3). DP_Los Angeles 0, San Diego 1. LOB_Los Angeles 5, San Diego 4. 2B_Betts (9), Taylor (9), Cronenworth 2 (14), Oña (1). HR_Grisham (9), Myers (13).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Kershaw L,5-2 6 1-3 5 3 3 0 9
Báez 0 1 3 1 0 0
Treinen 2-3 2 0 0 0 0
Sborz 1 2 1 1 0 1
San Diego
Lamet W,3-1 7 3 1 1 2 11
Pomeranz 1 0 0 0 1 2
Johnson 1 1 1 1 1 1

Báez pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.

Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Ted Barrett.

Advertisement

T_2:59.

        Insight by Tanium: A new Federal News Network survey reports that IT and cyber executives say technology risk management is a balancing act of cybersecurity, mission and personnel.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|20 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
9|21 Implement the New NIST RMF and Meet...
9|22 Modern Day Marine
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force celebrates 73rd birthday