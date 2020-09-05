Listen Live Sports

San Diego 7, Oakland 0

September 5, 2020 12:35 am
 
San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 40 7 11 7 0 8
Tatis Jr. ss 5 2 2 3 0 0 .308
Machado 3b 5 1 2 1 0 1 .301
Garcia 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .256
Hosmer 1b 5 0 1 1 0 2 .296
Nola c 5 0 1 0 0 1 .200
Myers rf 5 1 1 0 0 0 .290
Cronenworth 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .333
Campusano dh 3 2 1 1 0 2 .333
Profar lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .222
Grisham cf 4 1 3 1 0 0 .248
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 29 0 4 0 4 5
Laureano cf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .229
La Stella 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Chapman 3b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .244
Canha dh 4 0 1 0 0 0 .267
Olson 1b 1 0 0 0 3 0 .168
Grossman lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .267
Piscotty rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .255
Machín ss 3 0 1 0 0 0 .160
Murphy c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .208
San Diego 000 040 210_7 11 0
Oakland 000 000 000_0 4 2

E_Wendelken (2), Machín (1). LOB_San Diego 7, Oakland 6. 2B_Grisham (7), Tatis Jr. (9), Nola (1), Grossman (10). HR_Tatis Jr. (14), off Minor; Machado (12), off Minor; Campusano (1), off McFarland. RBIs_Grisham (18), Tatis Jr. 3 (37), Hosmer (30), Machado (33), Campusano (1).

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 5 (Nola, Grisham, Myers); Oakland 1 (Grossman). RISP_San Diego 4 for 10; Oakland 0 for 1.

Runners moved up_Cronenworth. GIDP_Laureano.

DP_San Diego 1 (Cronenworth, Hosmer).

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Davies W,6-2 7 4 0 0 4 5 105 2.23
Guerra 1 0 0 0 0 0 7 10.13
Stammen 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 7.80
Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Luzardo L,2-2 4 2-3 6 4 4 0 4 78 4.23
Wendelken 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 24 1.84
Minor 1 2 2 2 0 0 20 18.00
McFarland 1 2 1 1 0 1 21 1.26
Weems 1 1 0 0 0 1 16 2.57

Inherited runners-scored_Wendelken 2-0. HBP_Luzardo (Campusano). WP_Weems. PB_Murphy (2).

Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Ted Barrett.

T_2:41.

