San Diego 7, Oakland 0

|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|40
|7
|11
|7
|0
|8
|
|Tatis Jr. ss
|5
|2
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.308
|Machado 3b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.301
|Garcia 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|Hosmer 1b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.296
|Nola c
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Myers rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.290
|Cronenworth 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Campusano dh
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.333
|Profar lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Grisham cf
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.248
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|0
|4
|0
|4
|5
|
|Laureano cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.229
|La Stella 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Chapman 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.244
|Canha dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Olson 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|.168
|Grossman lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Piscotty rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|Machín ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.160
|Murphy c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.208
|San Diego
|000
|040
|210_7
|11
|0
|Oakland
|000
|000
|000_0
|4
|2
E_Wendelken (2), Machín (1). LOB_San Diego 7, Oakland 6. 2B_Grisham (7), Tatis Jr. (9), Nola (1), Grossman (10). HR_Tatis Jr. (14), off Minor; Machado (12), off Minor; Campusano (1), off McFarland. RBIs_Grisham (18), Tatis Jr. 3 (37), Hosmer (30), Machado (33), Campusano (1).
Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 5 (Nola, Grisham, Myers); Oakland 1 (Grossman). RISP_San Diego 4 for 10; Oakland 0 for 1.
Runners moved up_Cronenworth. GIDP_Laureano.
DP_San Diego 1 (Cronenworth, Hosmer).
|San Diego
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Davies W,6-2
|7
|
|4
|0
|0
|4
|5
|105
|2.23
|Guerra
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|10.13
|Stammen
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|7.80
|Oakland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Luzardo L,2-2
|4
|2-3
|6
|4
|4
|0
|4
|78
|4.23
|Wendelken
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|24
|1.84
|Minor
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|20
|18.00
|McFarland
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|21
|1.26
|Weems
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|2.57
Inherited runners-scored_Wendelken 2-0. HBP_Luzardo (Campusano). WP_Weems. PB_Murphy (2).
Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Ted Barrett.
T_2:41.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.