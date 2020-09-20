San Diego 7, Seattle 4

|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|39
|7
|6
|6
|7
|9
|
|Grisham cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.255
|Tatis Jr. ss
|5
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.278
|Hosmer dh
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.278
|Machado 3b
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.314
|Moreland 1b
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.185
|Myers rf
|3
|1
|1
|3
|2
|1
|.298
|Cronenworth 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.303
|Castro c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|1-Mateo pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.130
|Nola c
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.306
|Profar lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.268
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|4
|5
|4
|5
|18
|
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.223
|Moore 2b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|3
|.261
|Lewis cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.280
|Seager dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.232
|France 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.283
|Marmolejos lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|a-Ervin ph-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.206
|White 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.178
|Lopes rf-lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.258
|Odom c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.097
|b-Torrens ph-c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.302
|San Diego
|000
|003
|000
|13_7
|6
|0
|Seattle
|000
|010
|020
|10_4
|5
|1
a-walked for Marmolejos in the 7th. b-singled for Odom in the 8th.
1-ran for Castro in the 10th.
E_Moore (3). LOB_San Diego 9, Seattle 7. 2B_Moreland 2 (4), Lopes (11), Moore (9). HR_Myers (14), off Dunn; Moore (8), off Pagán. RBIs_Myers 3 (38), Tatis Jr. (41), Moreland (5), Profar (25), Lopes (13), Moore 2 (17), Crawford (19). SB_Profar (6), Grisham (9), Myers (2), Tatis Jr. (10). SF_Crawford.
Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 6 (Hosmer, Cronenworth, Moreland, Machado, Tatis Jr.); Seattle 6 (Seager, Odom, Lopes 2, Lewis, Ervin). RISP_San Diego 4 for 15; Seattle 0 for 10.
Runners moved up_Tatis Jr., Profar, Torrens. GIDP_Castro, Crawford.
DP_San Diego 1 (Tatis Jr., Machado, Moreland); Seattle 1 (Crawford, White).
|San Diego
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lamet
|6
|
|2
|1
|1
|2
|10
|86
|2.07
|Pomeranz, H, 9
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|22
|0.00
|Pagán, BS, 2-7
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|23
|5.21
|Johnson
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|15
|2.89
|Rosenthal, W, 1-0
|2
|
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|32
|0.00
|Seattle
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Dunn
|5
|2-3
|2
|3
|3
|4
|6
|106
|4.20
|Misiewicz
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|4.42
|Swanson
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|14.85
|Ramirez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|22
|2.41
|Graveman
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|7.04
|Hirano
|1
|
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|18
|2.45
|Sadler, L, 1-1
|1
|
|2
|3
|1
|1
|1
|26
|1.17
HBP_Dunn (Profar). WP_Lamet, Johnson.
Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Doug Eddings.
T_4:02.
