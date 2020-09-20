Listen Live Sports

San Diego 7, Seattle 4

September 20, 2020 8:29 pm
 
San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 39 7 6 6 7 9
Grisham cf 4 0 0 0 2 1 .255
Tatis Jr. ss 5 0 1 1 1 0 .278
Hosmer dh 4 1 0 0 1 3 .278
Machado 3b 5 1 0 0 0 1 .314
Moreland 1b 5 2 2 1 0 1 .185
Myers rf 3 1 1 3 2 1 .298
Cronenworth 2b 4 0 1 0 1 1 .303
Castro c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .200
1-Mateo pr 0 1 0 0 0 0 .130
Nola c 1 1 0 0 0 0 .306
Profar lf 4 0 1 1 0 0 .268
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 4 5 4 5 18
Crawford ss 4 0 0 1 0 2 .223
Moore 2b 5 1 2 2 0 3 .261
Lewis cf 4 0 0 0 1 3 .280
Seager dh 4 0 0 0 1 0 .232
France 3b 5 0 0 0 0 4 .283
Marmolejos lf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .233
a-Ervin ph-rf 2 0 0 0 1 2 .206
White 1b 3 1 1 0 1 2 .178
Lopes rf-lf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .258
Odom c 1 0 0 0 1 1 .097
b-Torrens ph-c 2 1 1 0 0 0 .302
San Diego 000 003 000 13_7 6 0
Seattle 000 010 020 10_4 5 1

a-walked for Marmolejos in the 7th. b-singled for Odom in the 8th.

1-ran for Castro in the 10th.

E_Moore (3). LOB_San Diego 9, Seattle 7. 2B_Moreland 2 (4), Lopes (11), Moore (9). HR_Myers (14), off Dunn; Moore (8), off Pagán. RBIs_Myers 3 (38), Tatis Jr. (41), Moreland (5), Profar (25), Lopes (13), Moore 2 (17), Crawford (19). SB_Profar (6), Grisham (9), Myers (2), Tatis Jr. (10). SF_Crawford.

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 6 (Hosmer, Cronenworth, Moreland, Machado, Tatis Jr.); Seattle 6 (Seager, Odom, Lopes 2, Lewis, Ervin). RISP_San Diego 4 for 15; Seattle 0 for 10.

Runners moved up_Tatis Jr., Profar, Torrens. GIDP_Castro, Crawford.

DP_San Diego 1 (Tatis Jr., Machado, Moreland); Seattle 1 (Crawford, White).

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lamet 6 2 1 1 2 10 86 2.07
Pomeranz, H, 9 1 0 0 0 2 2 22 0.00
Pagán, BS, 2-7 1 2 2 2 0 2 23 5.21
Johnson 1 0 0 0 1 2 15 2.89
Rosenthal, W, 1-0 2 1 1 0 0 2 32 0.00
Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Dunn 5 2-3 2 3 3 4 6 106 4.20
Misiewicz 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 4.42
Swanson 1 0 0 0 0 0 18 14.85
Ramirez 1 0 0 0 1 1 22 2.41
Graveman 1 1 0 0 0 0 11 7.04
Hirano 1 1 1 0 1 1 18 2.45
Sadler, L, 1-1 1 2 3 1 1 1 26 1.17

HBP_Dunn (Profar). WP_Lamet, Johnson.

Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Doug Eddings.

T_4:02.

