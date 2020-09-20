Listen Live Sports

San Diego’s Machado puts 10-game hit streak on the line against Mariners

September 20, 2020 2:27 am
 
1 min read
      

San Diego Padres (33-20, second in the NL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (23-29, third in the AL West)

San Diego; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: San Diego: Dinelson Lamet (3-1, 2.12 ERA) Seattle: Justin Dunn (3-1, 4.11 ERA)

LINE: Padres favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego’s Machado puts 10-game hit streak on the line against Mariners.

The Mariners are 12-9 on their home turf. Seattle is averaging 4.1 RBIs per game this season. Kyle Seager leads the team with 33 total runs batted in.

The Padres are 13-11 in road games. San Diego ranks fifth in the majors in hitting with a .263 batting average, Manny Machado leads the team with an average of .322.

TOP PERFORMERS: Seager leads the Mariners with 17 extra base hits and is batting .237.

Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the Padres with 28 extra base hits and is slugging .574.

INJURIES: Mariners: Andres Munoz: (elbow), Matt Magill: (shoulder), Taylor Guilbeau: (shoulder), Carl Edwards Jr.: (right forearm), Nestor Cortes Jr.: (left elbow), Gerson Bautista: (elbow), Mitch Haniger: (back), Sam Haggerty: (left forearm), Shed Long Jr.: (shin), Tom Murphy: (left foot).

Padres: Kirby Yates: (right elbow), Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Matt Strahm: (knee), Javy Guerra: (personal), Anderson Espinoza: (elbow), Mike Clevinger: (biceps), Jose Castillo: (lat), Austin Adams: (knee), Luis Campusano: (left hand).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

