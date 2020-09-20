Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

San Francisco 14, Oakland 2

September 20, 2020 7:45 pm
 
1 min read
      
San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 41 14 15 14 8 14
Slater dh 5 2 2 0 1 1 .304
Flores 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .269
Robertson 2b 2 1 2 0 0 0 .333
Belt 1b 3 2 1 1 3 0 .296
Ruf lf 4 2 2 4 2 0 .303
Longoria 3b 5 0 0 0 0 3 .273
Dubón cf 4 2 2 1 1 2 .292
Crawford ss 5 2 2 4 0 2 .283
Basabe rf 4 1 1 1 1 3 .200
Tromp c 5 2 3 3 0 1 .213
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 2 5 2 3 5
La Stella 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .293
Machín 1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .203
Semien ss 3 1 0 0 1 1 .229
Kemp 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .241
Canha lf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .227
Olson 1b 3 0 1 0 0 2 .196
a-Orf ph-ss 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Piscotty rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .241
Davis dh 3 0 1 0 1 0 .197
Lamb 3b 3 0 1 2 0 0 .364
Laureano cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .211
Murphy c 3 0 1 0 1 0 .238
San Francisco 002 204 123_14 15 1
Oakland 000 002 000_2 5 0

a-lined out for Olson in the 8th.

E_Belt (1). LOB_San Francisco 8, Oakland 8. 2B_Crawford (11). HR_Tromp (4), off Minor; Ruf (5), off Minor; Crawford (6), off Wendelken. RBIs_Tromp 3 (10), Ruf 4 (18), Crawford 4 (23), Dubón (15), Basabe (1), Belt (25), Lamb 2 (7). SB_Basabe (2).

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 4 (Crawford, Longoria, Ruf); Oakland 3 (La Stella, Laureano, Machín). RISP_San Francisco 8 for 14; Oakland 1 for 8.

GIDP_Canha.

DP_San Francisco 1 (Crawford, Flores, Belt).

        Insight by Cellebrite: Federal law enforcement experts explore how agencies can turn up their 'digital intelligence in this free webinar.

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
T.Anderson, W, 3-3 5 2-3 4 2 0 3 4 105 4.53
S.Anderson 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 9 4.26
Baragar 1 0 0 0 0 1 7 4.58
Peralta 1 1 0 0 0 0 21 3.75
Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Minor, L, 1-1 5 4 6 6 3 8 89 6.61
Wendelken 1 2 2 2 0 2 19 1.96
Weems 1 1 1 1 3 2 32 2.25
Trivino 1 2 2 2 2 2 29 3.74
McFarland 1 6 3 3 0 0 24 3.86

Inherited runners-scored_S.Anderson 2-0, Wendelken 2-2. HBP_T.Anderson (Lamb), Peralta (Laureano). PB_Murphy (3).

Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Gabe Morales.

T_3:21.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|29 Government Performance Summit 2020
9|29 Autonomous Capabilities for DoD Summit
9|30 2nd Annual Human Performance and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army Corps provides relief for disabled Hurricane Laura survivor