San Francisco 14, Oakland 2

|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|41
|14
|15
|14
|8
|14
|
|Slater dh
|5
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.304
|Flores 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.269
|Robertson 2b
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Belt 1b
|3
|2
|1
|1
|3
|0
|.296
|Ruf lf
|4
|2
|2
|4
|2
|0
|.303
|Longoria 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.273
|Dubón cf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|2
|.292
|Crawford ss
|5
|2
|2
|4
|0
|2
|.283
|Basabe rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|.200
|Tromp c
|5
|2
|3
|3
|0
|1
|.213
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|2
|5
|2
|3
|5
|
|La Stella 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.293
|Machín 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.203
|Semien ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.229
|Kemp 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Canha lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|Olson 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.196
|a-Orf ph-ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Piscotty rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|Davis dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.197
|Lamb 3b
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.364
|Laureano cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.211
|Murphy c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.238
|San Francisco
|002
|204
|123_14
|15
|1
|Oakland
|000
|002
|000_2
|5
|0
a-lined out for Olson in the 8th.
E_Belt (1). LOB_San Francisco 8, Oakland 8. 2B_Crawford (11). HR_Tromp (4), off Minor; Ruf (5), off Minor; Crawford (6), off Wendelken. RBIs_Tromp 3 (10), Ruf 4 (18), Crawford 4 (23), Dubón (15), Basabe (1), Belt (25), Lamb 2 (7). SB_Basabe (2).
Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 4 (Crawford, Longoria, Ruf); Oakland 3 (La Stella, Laureano, Machín). RISP_San Francisco 8 for 14; Oakland 1 for 8.
GIDP_Canha.
DP_San Francisco 1 (Crawford, Flores, Belt).
|San Francisco
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|T.Anderson, W, 3-3
|5
|2-3
|4
|2
|0
|3
|4
|105
|4.53
|S.Anderson
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|4.26
|Baragar
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|4.58
|Peralta
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|21
|3.75
|Oakland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Minor, L, 1-1
|5
|
|4
|6
|6
|3
|8
|89
|6.61
|Wendelken
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|19
|1.96
|Weems
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|3
|2
|32
|2.25
|Trivino
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|29
|3.74
|McFarland
|1
|
|6
|3
|3
|0
|0
|24
|3.86
Inherited runners-scored_S.Anderson 2-0, Wendelken 2-2. HBP_T.Anderson (Lamb), Peralta (Laureano). PB_Murphy (3).
Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Gabe Morales.
T_3:21.
