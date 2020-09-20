San Francisco 14, Oakland 2

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 41 14 15 14 8 14 Slater dh 5 2 2 0 1 1 .304 Flores 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .269 Robertson 2b 2 1 2 0 0 0 .333 Belt 1b 3 2 1 1 3 0 .296 Ruf lf 4 2 2 4 2 0 .303 Longoria 3b 5 0 0 0 0 3 .273 Dubón cf 4 2 2 1 1 2 .292 Crawford ss 5 2 2 4 0 2 .283 Basabe rf 4 1 1 1 1 3 .200 Tromp c 5 2 3 3 0 1 .213

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 2 5 2 3 5 La Stella 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .293 Machín 1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .203 Semien ss 3 1 0 0 1 1 .229 Kemp 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .241 Canha lf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .227 Olson 1b 3 0 1 0 0 2 .196 a-Orf ph-ss 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Piscotty rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .241 Davis dh 3 0 1 0 1 0 .197 Lamb 3b 3 0 1 2 0 0 .364 Laureano cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .211 Murphy c 3 0 1 0 1 0 .238

San Francisco 002 204 123_14 15 1 Oakland 000 002 000_2 5 0

a-lined out for Olson in the 8th.

E_Belt (1). LOB_San Francisco 8, Oakland 8. 2B_Crawford (11). HR_Tromp (4), off Minor; Ruf (5), off Minor; Crawford (6), off Wendelken. RBIs_Tromp 3 (10), Ruf 4 (18), Crawford 4 (23), Dubón (15), Basabe (1), Belt (25), Lamb 2 (7). SB_Basabe (2).

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 4 (Crawford, Longoria, Ruf); Oakland 3 (La Stella, Laureano, Machín). RISP_San Francisco 8 for 14; Oakland 1 for 8.

GIDP_Canha.

DP_San Francisco 1 (Crawford, Flores, Belt).

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA T.Anderson, W, 3-3 5 2-3 4 2 0 3 4 105 4.53 S.Anderson 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 9 4.26 Baragar 1 0 0 0 0 1 7 4.58 Peralta 1 1 0 0 0 0 21 3.75

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Minor, L, 1-1 5 4 6 6 3 8 89 6.61 Wendelken 1 2 2 2 0 2 19 1.96 Weems 1 1 1 1 3 2 32 2.25 Trivino 1 2 2 2 2 2 29 3.74 McFarland 1 6 3 3 0 0 24 3.86

Inherited runners-scored_S.Anderson 2-0, Wendelken 2-2. HBP_T.Anderson (Lamb), Peralta (Laureano). PB_Murphy (3).

Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Gabe Morales.

T_3:21.

