San Francisco 14, Oakland 2

September 20, 2020 7:47 pm
 
< a min read
      
San Francisco Oakland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 41 14 15 14 Totals 32 2 5 2
Slater dh 5 2 2 0 La Stella 2b 4 0 0 0
Flores 2b 4 0 0 0 Machín 1b 1 0 0 0
Robertson 2b 2 1 2 0 Semien ss 3 1 0 0
Belt 1b 3 2 1 1 Kemp 2b 0 0 0 0
Ruf lf 4 2 2 4 Canha lf 4 1 1 0
Longoria 3b 5 0 0 0 Olson 1b 3 0 1 0
Dubón cf 4 2 2 1 Orf ph-ss 1 0 0 0
Crawford ss 5 2 2 4 Piscotty rf 4 0 0 0
Basabe rf 4 1 1 1 Davis dh 3 0 1 0
Tromp c 5 2 3 3 Lamb 3b 3 0 1 2
Laureano cf 3 0 0 0
Murphy c 3 0 1 0
San Francisco 002 204 123 14
Oakland 000 002 000 2

E_Belt (1). DP_San Francisco 1, Oakland 0. LOB_San Francisco 8, Oakland 8. 2B_Crawford (11). HR_Tromp (4), Ruf (5), Crawford (6). SB_Basabe (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
San Francisco
T.Anderson W,3-3 5 2-3 4 2 0 3 4
S.Anderson 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Baragar 1 0 0 0 0 1
Peralta 1 1 0 0 0 0
Oakland
Minor L,1-1 5 4 6 6 3 8
Wendelken 1 2 2 2 0 2
Weems 1 1 1 1 3 2
Trivino 1 2 2 2 2 2
McFarland 1 6 3 3 0 0

Minor pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

HBP_T.Anderson (Lamb), Peralta (Laureano).

Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Gabe Morales.

T_3:21.

