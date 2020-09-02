Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

San Francisco 23, Colorado 5

September 2, 2020 12:55 am
 
1 min read
      
San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 52 23 27 23 5 6
Yastrzemski rf 4 1 2 1 1 1 .287
b-Duggar ph-rf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .107
Dickerson lf 6 5 5 6 1 1 .261
Longoria 3b 5 1 2 1 0 1 .304
Robertson 3b 2 1 1 0 0 1 .500
Belt 1b 3 3 3 0 1 0 .337
a-Sandoval ph-1b 3 1 1 0 0 0 .213
Flores dh 4 2 1 0 1 0 .285
c-Ruf ph-dh 1 1 0 0 1 0 .234
Solano 2b 6 2 4 6 0 0 .345
Crawford ss 6 3 3 6 0 0 .280
Bart c 5 2 3 1 0 1 .222
Dubón cf 5 1 2 2 0 1 .282
Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 5 6 5 4 8
Tapia lf 4 1 1 2 0 1 .306
Pillar cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .000
E.Díaz c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .208
Arenado 3b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .264
Fuentes 3b 1 0 1 1 0 0 .300
Blackmon rf 2 0 0 0 1 2 .346
1-Hilliard pr-rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .235
Murphy 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .265
Kemp dh 4 1 1 0 0 0 .241
McMahon 2b-ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .212
Hampson ss-cf 4 2 2 2 0 2 .258
Wolters c-2b 2 1 0 0 2 1 .222
San Francisco 322 117 250_23 27 2
Colorado 001 010 021_5 6 1

a-singled for Belt in the 7th. b-grounded out for Yastrzemski in the 7th. c-walked for Flores in the 8th.

1-ran for Blackmon in the 6th.

E_Solano (6), Bart (2), McMahon (5). LOB_San Francisco 9, Colorado 6. 2B_Solano 2 (12), Belt 2 (8), Dickerson 2 (3), Crawford (6), Dubón (2), Tapia (2). 3B_Yastrzemski (4). HR_Dickerson 2 (6), off Gray; Crawford (4), off J.Díaz; Dickerson (7), off J.Díaz; Hampson 2 (4), off Gausman. RBIs_Dickerson 6 (20), Solano 6 (24), Crawford 6 (16), Bart (2), Longoria (20), Yastrzemski (25), Dubón 2 (9), Hampson 2 (8), Tapia 2 (10), Fuentes (1). SB_Crawford (1). SF_Dubón, Tapia.

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 7 (Crawford, Solano, Dickerson, Duggar 2, Ruf); Colorado 2 (Pillar, E.Díaz). RISP_San Francisco 11 for 26; Colorado 1 for 5.

Runners moved up_Solano, Flores, Bart, Sandoval, Tapia, E.Díaz.

        Insight by Pega: Learn how VA has met the needs of remote workers and veterans over the last five months in this free webinar.

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gausman, W, 2-2 5 2 2 2 1 5 87 4.43
Suárez 2 1-3 2 2 2 2 2 49 6.35
Peralta 1 2-3 2 1 1 1 1 26 5.51
Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gray, L, 2-4 2 2-3 9 7 7 0 1 64 6.69
Santos 2 1-3 4 2 2 2 2 50 7.71
J.Díaz 2-3 6 7 7 1 2 32 9.45
Kinley 1 1-3 3 2 2 0 0 27 7.62
Hoffman 1-3 2 4 4 2 0 23 9.00
Butera 1 2-3 3 1 1 0 1 31 5.40

Inherited runners-scored_Peralta 1-0, Santos 1-0, Butera 2-2. HBP_Kinley (Bart). WP_Kinley.

Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Bill Miller; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Rob Drake.

T_3:48.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|1 DoD SAP IT & Cybersecurity Virtual...
9|1 Big Data for Intelligence Symposium
9|2 NAIPE 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marking the 81st anniversary of the start of World War II