San Francisco 23, Colorado 5

|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|52
|23
|27
|23
|5
|6
|
|Yastrzemski rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.287
|b-Duggar ph-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.107
|Dickerson lf
|6
|5
|5
|6
|1
|1
|.261
|Longoria 3b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.304
|Robertson 3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.500
|Belt 1b
|3
|3
|3
|0
|1
|0
|.337
|a-Sandoval ph-1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.213
|Flores dh
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.285
|c-Ruf ph-dh
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.234
|Solano 2b
|6
|2
|4
|6
|0
|0
|.345
|Crawford ss
|6
|3
|3
|6
|0
|0
|.280
|Bart c
|5
|2
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.222
|Dubón cf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.282
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|5
|6
|5
|4
|8
|
|Tapia lf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.306
|Pillar cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|E.Díaz c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.208
|Arenado 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.264
|Fuentes 3b
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.300
|Blackmon rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.346
|1-Hilliard pr-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Murphy 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|Kemp dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|McMahon 2b-ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.212
|Hampson ss-cf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.258
|Wolters c-2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.222
|San Francisco
|322
|117
|250_23
|27
|2
|Colorado
|001
|010
|021_5
|6
|1
a-singled for Belt in the 7th. b-grounded out for Yastrzemski in the 7th. c-walked for Flores in the 8th.
1-ran for Blackmon in the 6th.
E_Solano (6), Bart (2), McMahon (5). LOB_San Francisco 9, Colorado 6. 2B_Solano 2 (12), Belt 2 (8), Dickerson 2 (3), Crawford (6), Dubón (2), Tapia (2). 3B_Yastrzemski (4). HR_Dickerson 2 (6), off Gray; Crawford (4), off J.Díaz; Dickerson (7), off J.Díaz; Hampson 2 (4), off Gausman. RBIs_Dickerson 6 (20), Solano 6 (24), Crawford 6 (16), Bart (2), Longoria (20), Yastrzemski (25), Dubón 2 (9), Hampson 2 (8), Tapia 2 (10), Fuentes (1). SB_Crawford (1). SF_Dubón, Tapia.
Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 7 (Crawford, Solano, Dickerson, Duggar 2, Ruf); Colorado 2 (Pillar, E.Díaz). RISP_San Francisco 11 for 26; Colorado 1 for 5.
Runners moved up_Solano, Flores, Bart, Sandoval, Tapia, E.Díaz.
|San Francisco
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gausman, W, 2-2
|5
|
|2
|2
|2
|1
|5
|87
|4.43
|Suárez
|2
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|49
|6.35
|Peralta
|1
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|26
|5.51
|Colorado
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gray, L, 2-4
|2
|2-3
|9
|7
|7
|0
|1
|64
|6.69
|Santos
|2
|1-3
|4
|2
|2
|2
|2
|50
|7.71
|J.Díaz
|
|2-3
|6
|7
|7
|1
|2
|32
|9.45
|Kinley
|1
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|27
|7.62
|Hoffman
|
|1-3
|2
|4
|4
|2
|0
|23
|9.00
|Butera
|1
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|31
|5.40
Inherited runners-scored_Peralta 1-0, Santos 1-0, Butera 2-2. HBP_Kinley (Bart). WP_Kinley.
Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Bill Miller; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Rob Drake.
T_3:48.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.