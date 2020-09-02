San Francisco 23, Colorado 5

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 52 23 27 23 5 6 Yastrzemski rf 4 1 2 1 1 1 .287 b-Duggar ph-rf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .107 Dickerson lf 6 5 5 6 1 1 .261 Longoria 3b 5 1 2 1 0 1 .304 Robertson 3b 2 1 1 0 0 1 .500 Belt 1b 3 3 3 0 1 0 .337 a-Sandoval ph-1b 3 1 1 0 0 0 .213 Flores dh 4 2 1 0 1 0 .285 c-Ruf ph-dh 1 1 0 0 1 0 .234 Solano 2b 6 2 4 6 0 0 .345 Crawford ss 6 3 3 6 0 0 .280 Bart c 5 2 3 1 0 1 .222 Dubón cf 5 1 2 2 0 1 .282

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 5 6 5 4 8 Tapia lf 4 1 1 2 0 1 .306 Pillar cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .000 E.Díaz c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .208 Arenado 3b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .264 Fuentes 3b 1 0 1 1 0 0 .300 Blackmon rf 2 0 0 0 1 2 .346 1-Hilliard pr-rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .235 Murphy 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .265 Kemp dh 4 1 1 0 0 0 .241 McMahon 2b-ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .212 Hampson ss-cf 4 2 2 2 0 2 .258 Wolters c-2b 2 1 0 0 2 1 .222

San Francisco 322 117 250_23 27 2 Colorado 001 010 021_5 6 1

a-singled for Belt in the 7th. b-grounded out for Yastrzemski in the 7th. c-walked for Flores in the 8th.

1-ran for Blackmon in the 6th.

E_Solano (6), Bart (2), McMahon (5). LOB_San Francisco 9, Colorado 6. 2B_Solano 2 (12), Belt 2 (8), Dickerson 2 (3), Crawford (6), Dubón (2), Tapia (2). 3B_Yastrzemski (4). HR_Dickerson 2 (6), off Gray; Crawford (4), off J.Díaz; Dickerson (7), off J.Díaz; Hampson 2 (4), off Gausman. RBIs_Dickerson 6 (20), Solano 6 (24), Crawford 6 (16), Bart (2), Longoria (20), Yastrzemski (25), Dubón 2 (9), Hampson 2 (8), Tapia 2 (10), Fuentes (1). SB_Crawford (1). SF_Dubón, Tapia.

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 7 (Crawford, Solano, Dickerson, Duggar 2, Ruf); Colorado 2 (Pillar, E.Díaz). RISP_San Francisco 11 for 26; Colorado 1 for 5.

Runners moved up_Solano, Flores, Bart, Sandoval, Tapia, E.Díaz.

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gausman, W, 2-2 5 2 2 2 1 5 87 4.43 Suárez 2 1-3 2 2 2 2 2 49 6.35 Peralta 1 2-3 2 1 1 1 1 26 5.51

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gray, L, 2-4 2 2-3 9 7 7 0 1 64 6.69 Santos 2 1-3 4 2 2 2 2 50 7.71 J.Díaz 2-3 6 7 7 1 2 32 9.45 Kinley 1 1-3 3 2 2 0 0 27 7.62 Hoffman 1-3 2 4 4 2 0 23 9.00 Butera 1 2-3 3 1 1 0 1 31 5.40

Inherited runners-scored_Peralta 1-0, Santos 1-0, Butera 2-2. HBP_Kinley (Bart). WP_Kinley.

Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Bill Miller; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Rob Drake.

T_3:48.

