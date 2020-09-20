Listen Live Sports

San Francisco 31, N.Y. Jets 13

September 20, 2020 4:05 pm
 
San Francisco 7 14 3 7 31
N.Y. Jets 3 0 3 7 13

First Quarter

SF_Mostert 80 run (Gould kick), 14:43.

NYJ_FG Ficken 41, 3:39.

Second Quarter

SF_Reed 18 pass from Garoppolo (Gould kick), 9:55.

SF_Reed 4 pass from Garoppolo (Gould kick), :11.

Third Quarter

SF_FG Gould 46, 8:49.

NYJ_FG Ficken 25, 2:49.

Fourth Quarter

SF_McKinnon 16 run (Gould kick), 10:23.

NYJ_Berrios 30 pass from Darnold (Ficken kick), 1:23.

A_0.

SF NYJ
First downs 17 17
Total Net Yards 359 277
Rushes-yards 29-182 29-104
Passing 177 173
Punt Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoff Returns 3-71 3-76
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 1-23
Comp-Att-Int 22-27-1 21-32-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 3-25 1-6
Punts 4-49.8 5-44.4
Fumbles-Lost 2-0 0-0
Penalties-Yards 5-59 5-65
Time of Possession 32:13 27:47

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_San Francisco, Mostert 8-92, McKinnon 3-77, Coleman 14-12, Wilson 2-3, Mullens 2-(minus 2). N.Y. Jets, Gore 21-63, Perine 3-17, Malone 1-12, Darnold 2-7, Ballage 1-5, Adams 1-0.

PASSING_San Francisco, Garoppolo 14-16-0-131, Mullens 8-11-1-71. N.Y. Jets, Darnold 21-32-0-179.

RECEIVING_San Francisco, Reed 7-50, Bourne 4-67, Coleman 2-28, Aiyuk 2-21, Mostert 2-15, Taylor 2-10, Juszczyk 2-6, Dwelley 1-5. N.Y. Jets, Hogan 6-75, Berrios 6-59, Malone 4-16, Ballage 2-12, Perriman 2-12, Herndon 1-5.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

