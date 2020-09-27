Trending:
San Francisco 36, N.Y. Giants 9

By The Associated Press
September 27, 2020 4:10 pm
< a min read
      
San Francisco 6 10 7 13 36
N.Y. Giants 0 6 3 0 9

First Quarter

SF_FG Gould 52, 9:43.

SF_FG Gould 32, 1:02.

Second Quarter

NYG_FG Gano 52, 13:32.

NYG_FG Gano 42, 7:25.

SF_McKinnon 10 run (Gould kick), 1:07.

SF_FG Gould 26, :03.

Third Quarter

NYG_FG Gano 47, 8:06.

SF_Aiyuk 19 run (Gould kick), 3:14.

Fourth Quarter

SF_Wilson 19 pass from Mullens (pass failed), 13:28.

SF_Wilson 2 run (Gould kick), 3:35.

A_0.

___

SF NYG
First downs 29 13
Total Net Yards 420 231
Rushes-yards 35-93 15-66
Passing 327 165
Punt Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoff Returns 0-0 4-57
Interceptions Ret. 1-0 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 25-36-0 17-32-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 2-16 2-14
Punts 0-0.0 1-54.0
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 4-2
Penalties-Yards 6-45 5-28
Time of Possession 39:44 20:16

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_San Francisco, McKinnon 14-38, Aiyuk 3-31, Wilson 12-15, Hasty 2-9, Mullens 4-0. N.Y. Giants, Jones 5-49, Freeman 5-10, Gallman 4-7, D.Lewis 1-0.

PASSING_San Francisco, Mullens 25-36-0-343. N.Y. Giants, Jones 17-32-1-179.

RECEIVING_San Francisco, Aiyuk 5-70, Bourne 4-63, Dwelley 4-49, Wilson 3-54, McKinnon 3-39, Reed 2-23, Taylor 1-20, Hasty 1-9, Sanu 1-9, Juszczyk 1-7. N.Y. Giants, Tate 5-36, Slayton 3-53, Engram 3-22, Gallman 2-7, Ratley 1-29, Smith 1-13, D.Lewis 1-10, Board 1-9.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_San Francisco, Gould 55.

