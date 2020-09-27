San Francisco 36, N.Y. Giants 9

|San Francisco
|6
|10
|7
|13
|—
|36
|N.Y. Giants
|0
|6
|3
|0
|—
|9
First Quarter
SF_FG Gould 52, 9:43.
SF_FG Gould 32, 1:02.
Second Quarter
NYG_FG Gano 52, 13:32.
NYG_FG Gano 42, 7:25.
SF_McKinnon 10 run (Gould kick), 1:07.
SF_FG Gould 26, :03.
Third Quarter
NYG_FG Gano 47, 8:06.
SF_Aiyuk 19 run (Gould kick), 3:14.
Fourth Quarter
SF_Wilson 19 pass from Mullens (pass failed), 13:28.
SF_Wilson 2 run (Gould kick), 3:35.
A_0.
___
|
|SF
|NYG
|First downs
|29
|13
|Total Net Yards
|420
|231
|Rushes-yards
|35-93
|15-66
|Passing
|327
|165
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|4-57
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|25-36-0
|17-32-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-16
|2-14
|Punts
|0-0.0
|1-54.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|4-2
|Penalties-Yards
|6-45
|5-28
|Time of Possession
|39:44
|20:16
___
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_San Francisco, McKinnon 14-38, Aiyuk 3-31, Wilson 12-15, Hasty 2-9, Mullens 4-0. N.Y. Giants, Jones 5-49, Freeman 5-10, Gallman 4-7, D.Lewis 1-0.
PASSING_San Francisco, Mullens 25-36-0-343. N.Y. Giants, Jones 17-32-1-179.
RECEIVING_San Francisco, Aiyuk 5-70, Bourne 4-63, Dwelley 4-49, Wilson 3-54, McKinnon 3-39, Reed 2-23, Taylor 1-20, Hasty 1-9, Sanu 1-9, Juszczyk 1-7. N.Y. Giants, Tate 5-36, Slayton 3-53, Engram 3-22, Gallman 2-7, Ratley 1-29, Smith 1-13, D.Lewis 1-10, Board 1-9.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_San Francisco, Gould 55.
