San Francisco 4, Arizona 2

September 6, 2020 7:15 pm
 
< a min read
      
Arizona San Francisco
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 2 8 2 Totals 32 4 10 4
Locastro cf 4 1 1 1 Slater dh 4 1 2 0
Varsho ph 1 0 0 0 Solano 2b 3 1 3 2
Calhoun dh 3 1 2 0 Yastrzemski rf 4 0 1 0
D.Peralta lf 4 0 1 0 Longoria 3b 4 0 0 0
Escobar 3b 4 0 1 0 Flores 1b 3 0 1 0
Rojas 2b 3 0 0 1 Bart c 1 0 0 0
Vogt c 3 0 1 0 Ruf lf 2 0 1 0
Kelly ph-c 1 0 0 0 Dickerson ph-lf 1 0 0 0
Ahmed ss 3 0 1 0 Robertson ss 4 0 0 0
Lamb 1b 3 0 1 0 Dubón cf 3 0 0 0
Jay rf 4 0 0 0 Tromp c 2 1 1 1
Belt ph-1b 1 1 1 1
Arizona 200 000 000 2
San Francisco 001 002 10x 4

DP_Arizona 2, San Francisco 1. LOB_Arizona 8, San Francisco 6. 2B_Vogt (5), Solano (13), Ruf (4), Flores (8), Slater (2). HR_Locastro (1), Tromp (3), Solano (3), Belt (7). SF_Rojas (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Arizona
Young L,1-3 5 1-3 7 3 3 0 3
Guerra 2-3 1 0 0 1 0
López 1 2 1 1 1 0
Smith 1 0 0 0 0 0
San Francisco
Cueto 5 2-3 7 2 2 3 7
Baragar W,5-1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
García H,4 1 1 0 0 0 2
Watson H,7 1 0 0 0 0 2
Rogers S,3-5 1 0 0 0 0 2

Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Bill Miller; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Rob Drake.

T_2:52.

