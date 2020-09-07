San Francisco 4, Arizona 2

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 2 3 2 5 12 Rojas 2b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .143 Marte cf 4 0 0 1 0 0 .299 Walker 1b 3 0 0 0 1 3 .284 Calhoun rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .199 Mathisen 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .000 D.Peralta dh 4 1 1 1 0 3 .279 Ahmed ss 2 0 0 0 2 1 .238 Varsho lf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .143 Kelly c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .190

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 29 4 6 4 3 10 Yastrzemski rf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .301 Dickerson lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .264 Ruf ph-lf 2 0 2 2 0 0 .291 Solano 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .341 Belt 1b 3 0 0 1 1 1 .330 Flores dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .291 Crawford ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .267 Sandoval 3b 1 0 0 0 1 0 .205 Robertson pr-3b 1 1 0 0 0 1 .231 Bart c 3 1 1 0 0 2 .269 Dubón cf 2 1 0 0 1 2 .280

Arizona 001 000 001_2 3 1 San Francisco 000 004 00x_4 6 1

a-singled for Dickerson in the 4th.

1-ran for Sandoval in the 6th.

E_Walker (3), Solano (7). LOB_Arizona 7, San Francisco 4. 2B_Calhoun (7), Ruf (5). HR_D.Peralta (3), off Coonrod. RBIs_Marte (13), D.Peralta (24), Yastrzemski (28), Ruf 2 (12), Belt (19).

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 5 (Walker, Varsho, Kelly, Mathisen); San Francisco 3 (Crawford, Flores). RISP_Arizona 0 for 7; San Francisco 3 for 8.

Runners moved up_Varsho, Flores. GIDP_Flores, Dickerson.

DP_Arizona 2 (Ahmed, Walker; Mathisen, Kelly, Walker).

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gallen L,1-1 5 5 4 4 2 6 82 2.29 Guerra 1 0 0 0 1 0 15 2.65 Mella 1 0 0 0 0 3 14 4.91 Mantiply 1 1 0 0 0 1 16 4.50

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gausman W,3-2 6 2 1 1 3 9 100 4.05 W.Peralta H,1 1 0 0 0 1 1 19 4.91 Selman H,2 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 21 1.80 Coonrod S,2-2 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 1 17 8.10

Inherited runners-scored_Guerra 3-1, Coonrod 2-0. WP_Gallen, Gausman.

Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Doug Eddings.

T_2:56.

