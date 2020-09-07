Listen Live Sports

San Francisco 4, Arizona 2

September 7, 2020 11:19 pm
 
Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 2 3 2 5 12
Rojas 2b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .143
Marte cf 4 0 0 1 0 0 .299
Walker 1b 3 0 0 0 1 3 .284
Calhoun rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .199
Mathisen 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .000
D.Peralta dh 4 1 1 1 0 3 .279
Ahmed ss 2 0 0 0 2 1 .238
Varsho lf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .143
Kelly c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .190
San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 29 4 6 4 3 10
Yastrzemski rf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .301
Dickerson lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .264
Ruf ph-lf 2 0 2 2 0 0 .291
Solano 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .341
Belt 1b 3 0 0 1 1 1 .330
Flores dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .291
Crawford ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .267
Sandoval 3b 1 0 0 0 1 0 .205
Robertson pr-3b 1 1 0 0 0 1 .231
Bart c 3 1 1 0 0 2 .269
Dubón cf 2 1 0 0 1 2 .280
Arizona 001 000 001_2 3 1
San Francisco 000 004 00x_4 6 1

a-singled for Dickerson in the 4th.

1-ran for Sandoval in the 6th.

E_Walker (3), Solano (7). LOB_Arizona 7, San Francisco 4. 2B_Calhoun (7), Ruf (5). HR_D.Peralta (3), off Coonrod. RBIs_Marte (13), D.Peralta (24), Yastrzemski (28), Ruf 2 (12), Belt (19).

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 5 (Walker, Varsho, Kelly, Mathisen); San Francisco 3 (Crawford, Flores). RISP_Arizona 0 for 7; San Francisco 3 for 8.

Runners moved up_Varsho, Flores. GIDP_Flores, Dickerson.

DP_Arizona 2 (Ahmed, Walker; Mathisen, Kelly, Walker).

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gallen L,1-1 5 5 4 4 2 6 82 2.29
Guerra 1 0 0 0 1 0 15 2.65
Mella 1 0 0 0 0 3 14 4.91
Mantiply 1 1 0 0 0 1 16 4.50
San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gausman W,3-2 6 2 1 1 3 9 100 4.05
W.Peralta H,1 1 0 0 0 1 1 19 4.91
Selman H,2 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 21 1.80
Coonrod S,2-2 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 1 17 8.10

Inherited runners-scored_Guerra 3-1, Coonrod 2-0. WP_Gallen, Gausman.

Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Doug Eddings.

T_2:56.

