San Francisco 4, Arizona 2

|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|2
|3
|2
|5
|12
|
|Rojas 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.143
|Marte cf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.299
|Walker 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.284
|Calhoun rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.199
|Mathisen 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|D.Peralta dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.279
|Ahmed ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.238
|Varsho lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.143
|Kelly c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.190
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|4
|6
|4
|3
|10
|
|Yastrzemski rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.301
|Dickerson lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.264
|Ruf ph-lf
|2
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.291
|Solano 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.341
|Belt 1b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.330
|Flores dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.291
|Crawford ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Sandoval 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.205
|Robertson pr-3b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|Bart c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.269
|Dubón cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.280
|Arizona
|001
|000
|001_2
|3
|1
|San Francisco
|000
|004
|00x_4
|6
|1
a-singled for Dickerson in the 4th.
1-ran for Sandoval in the 6th.
E_Walker (3), Solano (7). LOB_Arizona 7, San Francisco 4. 2B_Calhoun (7), Ruf (5). HR_D.Peralta (3), off Coonrod. RBIs_Marte (13), D.Peralta (24), Yastrzemski (28), Ruf 2 (12), Belt (19).
Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 5 (Walker, Varsho, Kelly, Mathisen); San Francisco 3 (Crawford, Flores). RISP_Arizona 0 for 7; San Francisco 3 for 8.
Runners moved up_Varsho, Flores. GIDP_Flores, Dickerson.
DP_Arizona 2 (Ahmed, Walker; Mathisen, Kelly, Walker).
|Arizona
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gallen L,1-1
|5
|
|5
|4
|4
|2
|6
|82
|2.29
|Guerra
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|15
|2.65
|Mella
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|14
|4.91
|Mantiply
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|4.50
|San Francisco
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gausman W,3-2
|6
|
|2
|1
|1
|3
|9
|100
|4.05
|W.Peralta H,1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|4.91
|Selman H,2
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|21
|1.80
|Coonrod S,2-2
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|17
|8.10
Inherited runners-scored_Guerra 3-1, Coonrod 2-0. WP_Gallen, Gausman.
Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Doug Eddings.
T_2:56.
