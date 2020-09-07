Listen Live Sports

San Francisco 4, Arizona 2

September 7, 2020 11:18 pm
 
Arizona San Francisco
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 31 2 3 2 Totals 29 4 6 4
Rojas 2b 3 0 0 0 Yastrzemski rf 4 1 2 1
Marte cf 4 0 0 1 Dickerson lf 2 0 0 0
Walker 1b 3 0 0 0 Ruf ph-lf 2 0 2 2
Calhoun rf 4 0 1 0 Solano 2b 4 0 1 0
Mathisen 3b 4 0 0 0 Belt 1b 3 0 0 1
D.Peralta dh 4 1 1 1 Flores dh 4 0 0 0
Ahmed ss 2 0 0 0 Crawford ss 3 0 0 0
Varsho lf 3 1 0 0 Sandoval 3b 1 0 0 0
Kelly c 4 0 1 0 Robertson pr-3b 1 1 0 0
Bart c 3 1 1 0
Dubón cf 2 1 0 0
Arizona 001 000 001 2
San Francisco 000 004 00x 4

E_Walker (3), Solano (7). DP_Arizona 2, San Francisco 0. LOB_Arizona 7, San Francisco 4. 2B_Calhoun (7), Ruf (5). HR_D.Peralta (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Arizona
Gallen L,1-1 5 5 4 4 2 6
Guerra 1 0 0 0 1 0
Mella 1 0 0 0 0 3
Mantiply 1 1 0 0 0 1
San Francisco
Gausman W,3-2 6 2 1 1 3 9
W.Peralta H,1 1 0 0 0 1 1
Selman H,2 2-3 0 0 0 1 1
Coonrod S,2-2 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 1

Gallen pitched to 6 batters in the 6th.

WP_Gallen, Gausman.

Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Doug Eddings.

T_2:56.

The Associated Press

