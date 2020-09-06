Listen Live Sports

San Francisco 4, Arizona 2

September 6, 2020 7:15 pm
 
1 min read
      
Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 2 8 2 3 13
Locastro cf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .231
Varsho ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .152
Calhoun dh 3 1 2 0 1 0 .197
D.Peralta lf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .280
Escobar 3b 4 0 1 0 0 3 .204
Rojas 2b 3 0 0 1 0 2 .167
Vogt c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .148
Kelly ph-c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .187
Ahmed ss 3 0 1 0 1 1 .241
Lamb 1b 3 0 1 0 1 2 .116
Jay rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .114
San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 4 10 4 2 3
Slater dh 4 1 2 0 0 0 .328
Solano 2b 3 1 3 2 1 0 .344
Yastrzemski rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .296
Longoria 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .285
Flores 1b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .299
Bart c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .265
Ruf lf 2 0 1 0 0 1 .264
Dickerson ph-lf 1 0 0 0 1 0 .269
Robertson ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .250
Dubón cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .286
Tromp c 2 1 1 1 0 0 .189
Belt ph-1b 1 1 1 1 0 0 .340
Arizona 200 000 000_2 8 0
San Francisco 001 002 10x_4 10 0

a-intentionally walked for Ruf in the 6th. b-homered for Tromp in the 7th. c-flied out for Vogt in the 8th. d-grounded out for Locastro in the 9th.

LOB_Arizona 8, San Francisco 6. 2B_Vogt (5), Solano (13), Ruf (4), Flores (8), Slater (2). HR_Locastro (1), off Cueto; Tromp (3), off Young; Solano (3), off Young; Belt (7), off López. RBIs_Locastro (3), Rojas (1), Tromp (7), Solano 2 (27), Belt (18). SF_Rojas.

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 6 (Vogt, D.Peralta, Jay, Escobar); San Francisco 3 (Dubón, Robertson, Longoria). RISP_Arizona 0 for 7; San Francisco 1 for 7.

GIDP_Vogt, Yastrzemski, Longoria.

DP_Arizona 2 (Ahmed, Rojas, Lamb; Escobar, Lamb); San Francisco 1 (Solano, Longoria, Flores).

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Young L,1-3 5 1-3 7 3 3 0 3 81 4.59
Guerra 2-3 1 0 0 1 0 14 2.81
López 1 2 1 1 1 0 25 5.68
Smith 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 6.00
San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Cueto 5 2-3 7 2 2 3 7 109 4.56
Baragar W,5-1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 5.40
García H,4 1 1 0 0 0 2 20 0.00
Watson H,7 1 0 0 0 0 2 16 0.69
Rogers S,3-5 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 6.00

Inherited runners-scored_Baragar 3-0. IBB_off Guerra (Dickerson). PB_Tromp (3).

Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Bill Miller; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Rob Drake.

T_2:52.

