San Francisco 4, Arizona 2

|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|2
|8
|2
|3
|13
|
|Locastro cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.231
|Varsho ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.152
|Calhoun dh
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.197
|D.Peralta lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.280
|Escobar 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.204
|Rojas 2b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.167
|Vogt c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.148
|Kelly ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.187
|Ahmed ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.241
|Lamb 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.116
|Jay rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.114
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|4
|10
|4
|2
|3
|
|Slater dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.328
|Solano 2b
|3
|1
|3
|2
|1
|0
|.344
|Yastrzemski rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.296
|Longoria 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.285
|Flores 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.299
|Bart c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|Ruf lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.264
|Dickerson ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.269
|Robertson ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Dubón cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Tromp c
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.189
|Belt ph-1b
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.340
|Arizona
|200
|000
|000_2
|8
|0
|San Francisco
|001
|002
|10x_4
|10
|0
a-intentionally walked for Ruf in the 6th. b-homered for Tromp in the 7th. c-flied out for Vogt in the 8th. d-grounded out for Locastro in the 9th.
LOB_Arizona 8, San Francisco 6. 2B_Vogt (5), Solano (13), Ruf (4), Flores (8), Slater (2). HR_Locastro (1), off Cueto; Tromp (3), off Young; Solano (3), off Young; Belt (7), off López. RBIs_Locastro (3), Rojas (1), Tromp (7), Solano 2 (27), Belt (18). SF_Rojas.
Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 6 (Vogt, D.Peralta, Jay, Escobar); San Francisco 3 (Dubón, Robertson, Longoria). RISP_Arizona 0 for 7; San Francisco 1 for 7.
GIDP_Vogt, Yastrzemski, Longoria.
DP_Arizona 2 (Ahmed, Rojas, Lamb; Escobar, Lamb); San Francisco 1 (Solano, Longoria, Flores).
|Arizona
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Young L,1-3
|5
|1-3
|7
|3
|3
|0
|3
|81
|4.59
|Guerra
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|14
|2.81
|López
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|25
|5.68
|Smith
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|6.00
|San Francisco
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cueto
|5
|2-3
|7
|2
|2
|3
|7
|109
|4.56
|Baragar W,5-1
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|5.40
|García H,4
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|0.00
|Watson H,7
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|0.69
|Rogers S,3-5
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|6.00
Inherited runners-scored_Baragar 3-0. IBB_off Guerra (Dickerson). PB_Tromp (3).
Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Bill Miller; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Rob Drake.
T_2:52.
