San Francisco 5, San Diego 4

|San Diego
|San Francisco
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|26
|4
|6
|3
|Totals
|26
|5
|9
|5
|Tatis Jr. ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Yastrzemski rf
|3
|1
|2
|2
|Machado 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Duggar rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hosmer 1b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Dickerson lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Myers rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Solano 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Nola c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Robertson 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cronenworth 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Belt 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Pham dh
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Flores dh
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Profar lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Longoria 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Grisham cf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Crawford ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Dubón cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Bart c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|San Diego
|010
|000
|3
|—
|4
|San Francisco
|010
|400
|x
|—
|5
E_Watson (1). DP_San Diego 1, San Francisco 1. LOB_San Diego 7, San Francisco 4. 2B_Pham (2), Profar (6), Yastrzemski (14), Longoria (10). 3B_Grisham (3). HR_Crawford (7), Flores (10), Yastrzemski (10). SF_Hosmer (2).
|San Diego
|Paddack L,4-5
|3
|2-3
|8
|5
|5
|1
|3
|Strahm
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Adams
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|San Francisco
|T.Anderson W,4-3
|6
|5
|2
|2
|4
|4
|Watson
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
T.Anderson pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.
Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Rob Drake.
T_2:27.
