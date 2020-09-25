On Air: Federal News Network program
San Francisco 5, San Diego 4

By The Associated Press
September 25, 2020 9:56 pm
< a min read
      
San Diego San Francisco
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 26 4 6 3 Totals 26 5 9 5
Tatis Jr. ss 4 1 1 1 Yastrzemski rf 3 1 2 2
Machado 3b 3 0 0 0 Duggar rf 0 0 0 0
Hosmer 1b 3 0 0 1 Dickerson lf 3 0 1 0
Myers rf 3 0 0 0 Solano 2b 3 0 1 0
Nola c 4 1 2 0 Robertson 2b 0 0 0 0
Cronenworth 2b 3 0 0 0 Belt 1b 3 0 0 0
Pham dh 2 0 1 1 Flores dh 3 1 2 1
Profar lf 3 1 1 0 Longoria 3b 3 1 1 0
Grisham cf 1 1 1 0 Crawford ss 3 1 1 1
Dubón cf 2 0 0 0
Bart c 3 1 1 1
San Diego 010 000 3 4
San Francisco 010 400 x 5

E_Watson (1). DP_San Diego 1, San Francisco 1. LOB_San Diego 7, San Francisco 4. 2B_Pham (2), Profar (6), Yastrzemski (14), Longoria (10). 3B_Grisham (3). HR_Crawford (7), Flores (10), Yastrzemski (10). SF_Hosmer (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
San Diego
Paddack L,4-5 3 2-3 8 5 5 1 3
Strahm 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Adams 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 3
San Francisco
T.Anderson W,4-3 6 5 2 2 4 4
Watson 1 1 2 1 1 0

T.Anderson pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Rob Drake.

T_2:27.

