San Francisco 5, San Diego 4

By The Associated Press
September 25, 2020 9:53 pm
San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 26 4 6 3 5 4
Tatis Jr. ss 4 1 1 1 0 0 .278
Machado 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .309
Hosmer 1b 3 0 0 1 0 0 .272
Myers rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .286
Nola c 4 1 2 0 0 0 .211
Cronenworth 2b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .299
Pham dh 2 0 1 1 1 0 .214
Profar lf 3 1 1 0 0 0 .276
Grisham cf 1 1 1 0 2 0 .252
San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 26 5 9 5 1 7
Yastrzemski rf 3 1 2 2 0 0 .290
Duggar rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .176
Dickerson lf 3 0 1 0 0 2 .303
Solano 2b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .335
Robertson 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .350
Belt 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .305
Flores dh 3 1 2 1 0 0 .267
Longoria 3b 3 1 1 0 0 1 .262
Crawford ss 3 1 1 1 0 1 .267
Dubón cf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .279
Bart c 3 1 1 1 0 2 .250
San Diego 010 000 3_4 6 0
San Francisco 010 400 x_5 9 1

E_Watson (1). LOB_San Diego 7, San Francisco 4. 2B_Pham (2), Profar (6), Yastrzemski (14), Longoria (10). 3B_Grisham (3). HR_Crawford (7), off Paddack; Flores (10), off Paddack; Yastrzemski (10), off Paddack. RBIs_Pham (10), Tatis Jr. (42), Hosmer (36), Crawford (26), Flores (27), Bart (7), Yastrzemski 2 (35). SF_Hosmer.

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 2 (Profar 2); San Francisco 1 (Belt). RISP_San Diego 1 for 6; San Francisco 1 for 6.

Runners moved up_Cronenworth, Crawford. GIDP_Hosmer, Longoria.

DP_San Diego 1 (Cronenworth, Tatis Jr., Hosmer); San Francisco 1 (Crawford, Belt).

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Paddack, L, 4-5 3 2-3 8 5 5 1 3 88 4.73
Strahm 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 11 2.75
Adams 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 3 18 0.00
San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
T.Anderson, W, 4-3 6 5 2 2 4 4 98 4.37
Watson 1 1 2 1 1 0 22 1.00

Inherited runners-scored_Adams 1-0, Watson 1-1.

Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Rob Drake.

T_2:27.

