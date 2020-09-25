San Francisco 5, San Diego 4

|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|26
|4
|6
|3
|5
|4
|
|Tatis Jr. ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.278
|Machado 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.309
|Hosmer 1b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.272
|Myers rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.286
|Nola c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.211
|Cronenworth 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.299
|Pham dh
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.214
|Profar lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.276
|Grisham cf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.252
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|26
|5
|9
|5
|1
|7
|
|Yastrzemski rf
|3
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.290
|Duggar rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.176
|Dickerson lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.303
|Solano 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.335
|Robertson 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.350
|Belt 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.305
|Flores dh
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.267
|Longoria 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.262
|Crawford ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.267
|Dubón cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.279
|Bart c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.250
|San Diego
|010
|000
|3_4
|6
|0
|San Francisco
|010
|400
|x_5
|9
|1
E_Watson (1). LOB_San Diego 7, San Francisco 4. 2B_Pham (2), Profar (6), Yastrzemski (14), Longoria (10). 3B_Grisham (3). HR_Crawford (7), off Paddack; Flores (10), off Paddack; Yastrzemski (10), off Paddack. RBIs_Pham (10), Tatis Jr. (42), Hosmer (36), Crawford (26), Flores (27), Bart (7), Yastrzemski 2 (35). SF_Hosmer.
Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 2 (Profar 2); San Francisco 1 (Belt). RISP_San Diego 1 for 6; San Francisco 1 for 6.
Runners moved up_Cronenworth, Crawford. GIDP_Hosmer, Longoria.
DP_San Diego 1 (Cronenworth, Tatis Jr., Hosmer); San Francisco 1 (Crawford, Belt).
|San Diego
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Paddack, L, 4-5
|3
|2-3
|8
|5
|5
|1
|3
|88
|4.73
|Strahm
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|2.75
|Adams
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|18
|0.00
|San Francisco
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|T.Anderson, W, 4-3
|6
|
|5
|2
|2
|4
|4
|98
|4.37
|Watson
|1
|
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|22
|1.00
Inherited runners-scored_Adams 1-0, Watson 1-1.
Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Rob Drake.
T_2:27.
