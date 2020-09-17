San Francisco 6, Seattle 4

|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|6
|9
|6
|7
|4
|
|Slater dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.317
|c-Belt ph-dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.300
|Solano 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.342
|Yastrzemski rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.285
|Basabe rf
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.333
|Flores 1b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.288
|Ruf lf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.297
|a-Dickerson ph-lf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.282
|Longoria 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.288
|B.Crawford ss
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.277
|Bart c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|b-Smoak ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Tromp c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.179
|Dubón cf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.292
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|4
|7
|4
|4
|12
|
|J.Crawford ss
|5
|0
|1
|2
|0
|3
|.233
|Moore lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.266
|Lewis cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.291
|Seager 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|France 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.292
|Torrens c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.294
|1-Strange-Gordon pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.188
|Odom c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.100
|Lopes dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.259
|White 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.163
|Ervin rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.241
|d-Marmolejos ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|San Francisco
|010
|002
|300_6
|9
|1
|Seattle
|040
|000
|000_4
|7
|0
a-walked for Ruf in the 6th. b-grounded out for Bart in the 6th. c-pinch hit for Slater in the 7th. d-hit by pitch for Ervin in the 9th.
1-ran for Torrens in the 8th.
E_B.Crawford (7). LOB_San Francisco 9, Seattle 9. 2B_Longoria (8). 3B_Flores (1). HR_Ruf (4), off Margevicius. RBIs_Ruf (14), Longoria (26), B.Crawford (19), Flores 2 (25), Dickerson (25), Lopes (12), Ervin (4), J.Crawford 2 (18). SB_Seager (5), Basabe (1). SF_B.Crawford.
Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 4 (Basabe, B.Crawford, Belt, Longoria); Seattle 4 (Lewis, White, Seager). RISP_San Francisco 3 for 11; Seattle 4 for 12.
Runners moved up_Slater, Lopes. LIDP_Seager. GIDP_Smoak, Solano.
DP_San Francisco 1 (Flores); Seattle 2 (J.Crawford, France, White; White, J.Crawford).
|San Francisco
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Anderson
|2
|
|4
|4
|4
|1
|3
|49
|5.06
|Peralta
|3
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|49
|3.91
|Garcia, W, 1-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|22
|5.40
|Watson, H, 8
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|0.60
|Rogers, H, 9
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|5.11
|Selman, S, 1-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|24
|2.70
|Seattle
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Margevicius
|5
|
|5
|3
|3
|3
|3
|76
|5.35
|Gerber, H, 5
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|15
|2.77
|Graveman, L, 0-3, BS, 0-1
|
|2-3
|2
|3
|3
|1
|1
|27
|8.10
|Misiewicz
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4.50
|Ramirez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|2.55
|Lail
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|24
|5.54
Inherited runners-scored_Peralta 1-0, Gerber 2-2, Misiewicz 1-1. HBP_Anderson (Seager), Ramirez 2 (Longoria,B.Crawford), Selman (Marmolejos). WP_Selman, Margevicius, Ramirez.
T_3:34.
