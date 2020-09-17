San Francisco 6, Seattle 4

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 6 9 6 7 4 Slater dh 2 0 0 0 1 0 .317 c-Belt ph-dh 2 0 0 0 0 1 .300 Solano 2b 4 0 0 0 1 0 .342 Yastrzemski rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .285 Basabe rf 2 2 1 0 2 1 .333 Flores 1b 4 2 2 2 1 1 .288 Ruf lf 2 1 1 1 0 0 .297 a-Dickerson ph-lf 2 0 1 1 1 0 .282 Longoria 3b 4 0 2 1 0 0 .288 B.Crawford ss 2 0 0 1 0 0 .277 Bart c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .250 b-Smoak ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Tromp c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .179 Dubón cf 3 1 2 0 1 0 .292

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 4 7 4 4 12 J.Crawford ss 5 0 1 2 0 3 .233 Moore lf 4 0 1 0 1 1 .266 Lewis cf 4 0 0 0 1 2 .291 Seager 3b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .246 France 2b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .292 Torrens c 3 0 1 0 1 0 .294 1-Strange-Gordon pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .188 Odom c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .100 Lopes dh 4 1 1 1 0 1 .259 White 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .163 Ervin rf 3 1 1 1 0 2 .241 d-Marmolejos ph 0 0 0 0 0 0 .256

San Francisco 010 002 300_6 9 1 Seattle 040 000 000_4 7 0

a-walked for Ruf in the 6th. b-grounded out for Bart in the 6th. c-pinch hit for Slater in the 7th. d-hit by pitch for Ervin in the 9th.

1-ran for Torrens in the 8th.

E_B.Crawford (7). LOB_San Francisco 9, Seattle 9. 2B_Longoria (8). 3B_Flores (1). HR_Ruf (4), off Margevicius. RBIs_Ruf (14), Longoria (26), B.Crawford (19), Flores 2 (25), Dickerson (25), Lopes (12), Ervin (4), J.Crawford 2 (18). SB_Seager (5), Basabe (1). SF_B.Crawford.

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 4 (Basabe, B.Crawford, Belt, Longoria); Seattle 4 (Lewis, White, Seager). RISP_San Francisco 3 for 11; Seattle 4 for 12.

Runners moved up_Slater, Lopes. LIDP_Seager. GIDP_Smoak, Solano.

DP_San Francisco 1 (Flores); Seattle 2 (J.Crawford, France, White; White, J.Crawford).

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Anderson 2 4 4 4 1 3 49 5.06 Peralta 3 0 0 0 1 3 49 3.91 Garcia, W, 1-1 1 0 0 0 1 1 22 5.40 Watson, H, 8 1 1 0 0 0 2 18 0.60 Rogers, H, 9 1 2 0 0 0 2 19 5.11 Selman, S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 1 1 24 2.70

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Margevicius 5 5 3 3 3 3 76 5.35 Gerber, H, 5 1 1 0 0 1 0 15 2.77 Graveman, L, 0-3, BS, 0-1 2-3 2 3 3 1 1 27 8.10 Misiewicz 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 3 4.50 Ramirez 1 0 0 0 0 0 19 2.55 Lail 1 0 0 0 2 0 24 5.54

Inherited runners-scored_Peralta 1-0, Gerber 2-2, Misiewicz 1-1. HBP_Anderson (Seager), Ramirez 2 (Longoria,B.Crawford), Selman (Marmolejos). WP_Selman, Margevicius, Ramirez.

T_3:34.

