San Francisco 6, Seattle 4

September 17, 2020 8:04 pm
 
San Francisco Seattle
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 6 9 6 Totals 34 4 7 4
Slater dh 2 0 0 0 J.Crawford ss 5 0 1 2
c-Belt ph-dh 2 0 0 0 Moore lf 4 0 1 0
Solano 2b 4 0 0 0 Lewis cf 4 0 0 0
Yastrzemski rf 1 0 0 0 Seager 3b 4 1 1 0
Basabe rf 2 2 1 0 France 2b 4 1 1 0
Flores 1b 4 2 2 2 Torrens c 3 0 1 0
Ruf lf 2 1 1 1 1-Strange-Gordon pr 0 0 0 0
a-Dickerson ph-lf 2 0 1 1 Odom c 0 0 0 0
Longoria 3b 4 0 2 1 Lopes dh 4 1 1 1
B.Crawford ss 2 0 0 1 White 1b 3 0 0 0
Bart c 2 0 0 0 Ervin rf 3 1 1 1
b-Smoak ph 1 0 0 0 d-Marmolejos ph 0 0 0 0
Tromp c 1 0 0 0
Dubón cf 3 1 2 0
San Francisco 010 002 300 6
Seattle 040 000 000 4

E_B.Crawford (7). DP_San Francisco 1, Seattle 2. LOB_San Francisco 9, Seattle 9. 2B_Longoria (8). 3B_Flores (1). HR_Ruf (4). SB_Seager (5), Basabe (1). SF_B.Crawford (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
San Francisco
Anderson 2 4 4 4 1 3
Peralta 3 0 0 0 1 3
Garcia, W, 1-1 1 0 0 0 1 1
Watson, H, 8 1 1 0 0 0 2
Rogers, H, 9 1 2 0 0 0 2
Selman, S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 1 1
Seattle
Margevicius 5 5 3 3 3 3
Gerber, H, 5 1 1 0 0 1 0
Graveman, L, 0-3, BS, 0-1 2-3 2 3 3 1 1
Misiewicz 1-3 1 0 0 0 0
Ramirez 1 0 0 0 0 0
Lail 1 0 0 0 2 0

Anderson pitched to 1 batter in the 3rd, Margevicius pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

HBP_Anderson (Seager), Ramirez 2 (Longoria,B.Crawford), Selman (Marmolejos). WP_Selman, Margevicius, Ramirez.

T_3:34.

