San Francisco 6, Seattle 5

September 9, 2020 1:05 am
 
< a min read
      
Seattle San Francisco
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 5 10 5 Totals 35 6 11 6
J.Crawford ss 4 1 1 3 Yastrzemski rf 4 0 0 0
Moore 2b 3 0 0 0 Dickerson lf 3 1 1 1
Lewis cf 5 0 2 0 Ruf ph 1 1 1 1
Seager 3b 3 0 0 1 Basabe lf 0 0 0 0
France dh 4 1 2 0 Solano 2b 4 2 3 0
Marmolejos rf-lf 4 0 1 1 Belt 1b 4 0 2 2
White 1b 4 1 2 0 Flores dh 4 0 0 0
Torrens c 4 1 2 0 B.Crawford ss 4 0 0 0
Long Jr. lf 2 1 0 0 Sandoval 3b 4 0 2 0
Ervin ph-rf 1 0 0 0 Slater pr 0 0 0 0
Longoria 3b 0 0 0 0
Bart c 4 1 1 0
Dubón cf 3 1 1 2
Seattle 131 000 000 5
San Francisco 102 200 10x 6

DP_Seattle 0, San Francisco 2. LOB_Seattle 8, San Francisco 5. 2B_J.Crawford (6), Torrens (1), Solano (13). 3B_France (1), Solano (1). HR_Dickerson (7), Dubón (1), Ruf (2). SB_Moore (9), Lewis (3), Slater (6).

IP H R ER BB SO
Seattle
Newsome 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 2
Lail 2 2-3 5 4 4 0 1
Sadler 1 1 0 0 0 0
Gerber 1 1 0 0 0 1
Misiewicz L,0-2 1 1 1 1 0 2
Frankoff 1 1 0 0 0 0
San Francisco
Webb 5 6 5 5 3 4
Baragar 1 2 0 0 0 2
Rogers W,1-3 1 1 0 0 1 1
García H,4 1 0 0 0 0 1
Watson S,1-1 1 1 0 0 0 0

HBP_Webb 2 (Moore,Moore).

Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Kyle McCrady.

T_3:04.

