San Francisco 6, Seattle 5

|Seattle
|
|
|
|
|
|San Francisco
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|34
|5
|10
|5
|
|Totals
|35
|6
|11
|6
|
|J.Crawford ss
|4
|1
|1
|3
|
|Yastrzemski rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Moore 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dickerson lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Lewis cf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|
|Ruf ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|Seager 3b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|Basabe lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|France dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Solano 2b
|4
|2
|3
|0
|
|Marmolejos rf-lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Belt 1b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|
|White 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Flores dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Torrens c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|B.Crawford ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Long Jr. lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Sandoval 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Ervin ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Slater pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Longoria 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Bart c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Dubón cf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|Seattle
|131
|000
|000
|—
|5
|San Francisco
|102
|200
|10x
|—
|6
DP_Seattle 0, San Francisco 2. LOB_Seattle 8, San Francisco 5. 2B_J.Crawford (6), Torrens (1), Solano (13). 3B_France (1), Solano (1). HR_Dickerson (7), Dubón (1), Ruf (2). SB_Moore (9), Lewis (3), Slater (6).
|Seattle
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Newsome
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Lail
|2
|2-3
|5
|4
|4
|0
|1
|Sadler
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gerber
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Misiewicz L,0-2
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Frankoff
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|San Francisco
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Webb
|5
|
|6
|5
|5
|3
|4
|Baragar
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Rogers W,1-3
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|García H,4
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Watson S,1-1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_Webb 2 (Moore,Moore).
Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Kyle McCrady.
T_3:04.
