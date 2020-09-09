San Francisco 6, Seattle 5

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 5 10 5 4 8 J.Crawford ss 4 1 1 3 1 0 .238 Moore 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .284 Lewis cf 5 0 2 0 0 2 .313 Seager 3b 3 0 0 1 2 0 .277 France dh 4 1 2 0 0 1 .353 Marmolejos rf-lf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .226 White 1b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .190 Torrens c 4 1 2 0 0 1 .267 Long Jr. lf 2 1 0 0 1 2 .171 Ervin ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .091

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 6 11 6 0 6 Yastrzemski rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .301 Dickerson lf 3 1 1 1 0 0 .264 Ruf ph 1 1 1 1 0 0 .291 Basabe lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Solano 2b 4 2 3 0 0 0 .341 Belt 1b 4 0 2 2 0 1 .330 Flores dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .291 B.Crawford ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .267 Sandoval 3b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .205 Slater pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .328 Longoria 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .285 Bart c 4 1 1 0 0 1 .269 Dubón cf 3 1 1 2 0 0 .280

Seattle 131 000 000_5 10 0 San Francisco 102 200 10x_6 11 0

a-homered for Dickerson in the 7th. b-lined out for Long Jr. in the 8th.

1-ran for Sandoval in the 8th.

LOB_Seattle 8, San Francisco 5. 2B_J.Crawford (6), Torrens (1), Solano (13). 3B_France (1), Solano (1). HR_Dickerson (7), off Lail; Dubón (1), off Lail; Ruf (2), off Misiewicz. RBIs_Seager (31), J.Crawford 3 (15), Marmolejos (12), Belt 2 (19), Dickerson (21), Dubón 2 (11), Ruf (12). SB_Moore (9), Lewis (3), Slater (6).

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 5 (France, Lewis, J.Crawford, Marmolejos); San Francisco 2 (Flores, Bart). RISP_Seattle 2 for 10; San Francisco 2 for 5.

Runners moved up_Lewis, Seager. GIDP_France, White.

DP_San Francisco 2 (B.Crawford, Solano, Belt; B.Crawford, Solano, Belt).

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Newsome 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 2 21 3.24 Lail 2 2-3 5 4 4 0 1 57 5.62 Sadler 1 1 0 0 0 0 16 0.00 Gerber 1 1 0 0 0 1 17 3.27 Misiewicz L,0-2 1 1 1 1 0 2 14 4.02 Frankoff 1 1 0 0 0 0 17 0.00

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Webb 5 6 5 5 3 4 93 4.71 Baragar 1 2 0 0 0 2 24 5.40 Rogers W,1-3 1 1 0 0 1 1 19 6.00 García H,4 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 0.00 Watson S,1-1 1 1 0 0 0 0 17 0.69

HBP_Webb 2 (Moore,Moore). PB_Torrens (1).

Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Kyle McCrady.

T_3:04.

