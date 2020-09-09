San Francisco 6, Seattle 5

|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|5
|10
|5
|4
|8
|
|J.Crawford ss
|4
|1
|1
|3
|1
|0
|.238
|Moore 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.284
|Lewis cf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.313
|Seager 3b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|.277
|France dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.353
|Marmolejos rf-lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.226
|White 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.190
|Torrens c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Long Jr. lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.171
|Ervin ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.091
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|6
|11
|6
|0
|6
|
|Yastrzemski rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.301
|Dickerson lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.264
|Ruf ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.291
|Basabe lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Solano 2b
|4
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.341
|Belt 1b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.330
|Flores dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.291
|B.Crawford ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Sandoval 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.205
|Slater pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.328
|Longoria 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.285
|Bart c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.269
|Dubón cf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.280
|Seattle
|131
|000
|000_5
|10
|0
|San Francisco
|102
|200
|10x_6
|11
|0
a-homered for Dickerson in the 7th. b-lined out for Long Jr. in the 8th.
1-ran for Sandoval in the 8th.
LOB_Seattle 8, San Francisco 5. 2B_J.Crawford (6), Torrens (1), Solano (13). 3B_France (1), Solano (1). HR_Dickerson (7), off Lail; Dubón (1), off Lail; Ruf (2), off Misiewicz. RBIs_Seager (31), J.Crawford 3 (15), Marmolejos (12), Belt 2 (19), Dickerson (21), Dubón 2 (11), Ruf (12). SB_Moore (9), Lewis (3), Slater (6).
Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 5 (France, Lewis, J.Crawford, Marmolejos); San Francisco 2 (Flores, Bart). RISP_Seattle 2 for 10; San Francisco 2 for 5.
Runners moved up_Lewis, Seager. GIDP_France, White.
DP_San Francisco 2 (B.Crawford, Solano, Belt; B.Crawford, Solano, Belt).
|Seattle
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Newsome
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|21
|3.24
|Lail
|2
|2-3
|5
|4
|4
|0
|1
|57
|5.62
|Sadler
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|0.00
|Gerber
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|3.27
|Misiewicz L,0-2
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|14
|4.02
|Frankoff
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|0.00
|San Francisco
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Webb
|5
|
|6
|5
|5
|3
|4
|93
|4.71
|Baragar
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|24
|5.40
|Rogers W,1-3
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|6.00
|García H,4
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|0.00
|Watson S,1-1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|0.69
HBP_Webb 2 (Moore,Moore). PB_Torrens (1).
Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Kyle McCrady.
T_3:04.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.