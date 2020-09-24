Trending:
San Francisco 7, Colorado 2

By The Associated Press
September 24, 2020 1:14 am
Colorado San Francisco
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 2 9 2 Totals 34 7 11 7
Tapia dh 4 1 2 1 Slater dh 5 0 0 0
Pillar cf 4 0 1 0 Dickerson lf 5 2 3 0
Story ss 4 0 1 1 Solano 2b 4 0 1 0
Blackmon rf 4 0 2 0 Robertson 2b 1 0 0 0
Fuentes 1b 4 0 0 0 Belt 1b 3 1 3 1
McMahon 3b 3 0 1 0 Crawford ss 4 0 0 1
E.Díaz c 4 0 0 0 Longoria 3b 2 2 1 1
Hilliard lf 4 0 0 0 Dubón cf 3 1 1 3
Hampson 2b 4 1 2 0 Bart c 4 1 1 0
Duggar rf 3 0 1 1
Colorado 001 010 000 2
San Francisco 000 140 02x 7

E_Crawford (8). DP_Colorado 0, San Francisco 1. LOB_Colorado 7, San Francisco 10. 2B_Blackmon 2 (12), McMahon (4), Tapia (5), Dickerson 2 (9), Belt (11). 3B_Bart (2). HR_Longoria (7), Dubón (3). SB_Duggar (1), Tapia (7). SF_Crawford (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Colorado
Castellani L,1-4 4 2-3 5 4 4 5 1
Almonte 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 2
Estévez 1 1 0 0 1 2
Doyle 1 4 2 2 0 1
San Francisco
Baragar 1 1 0 0 0 0
Webb W,3-4 5 1-3 7 2 2 1 1
Rogers H,10 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
Watson H,10 1 0 0 0 0 1
Selman 1 0 0 0 0 1

Baragar pitched to 1 batter in the 2nd.

WP_Castellani.

Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Mark Ripperger.

T_3:10.

