San Francisco 9, Seattle 3

September 17, 2020 1:27 am
 
San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 41 9 15 8 3 8
Yastrzemski rf 4 2 1 1 1 1 .287
Dickerson lf 5 2 3 1 0 0 .279
Basabe lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Flores dh 4 0 0 0 1 0 .283
Belt 1b 5 1 2 2 0 0 .305
Solano 2b 5 0 2 1 0 1 .351
Longoria 3b 5 1 2 1 0 2 .282
B.Crawford ss 5 2 3 1 0 2 .281
Bart c 5 0 1 0 0 1 .257
Dubón cf 3 1 1 1 1 1 .282
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 3 6 3 8 17
J.Crawford ss 3 0 0 1 1 1 .234
Moore 2b 3 0 1 0 0 2 .267
Strange-Gordon 2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .188
Lewis cf 5 0 2 0 0 2 .298
Seager 3b 2 1 0 0 3 2 .245
France dh 5 1 1 0 0 1 .295
Torrens c 3 1 1 1 1 2 .290
White 1b 3 0 0 0 1 3 .167
Lopes lf 3 0 1 0 1 2 .259
Ervin rf 2 0 0 1 1 2 .231
a-Marmolejos ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .256
San Francisco 113 300 100_9 15 0
Seattle 000 300 000_3 6 0

a-grounded out for Ervin in the 8th.

LOB_San Francisco 8, Seattle 11. 2B_B.Crawford 2 (9), Dickerson (6), Yastrzemski (13), Torrens (3). HR_Belt (8), off Newsome; Longoria (6), off Newsome; B.Crawford (5), off Brennan. RBIs_Solano (28), Dubón (14), Belt 2 (24), Longoria (25), Yastrzemski (33), Dickerson (24), B.Crawford (18), Torrens (4), Ervin (3), J.Crawford (16). CS_Lewis (1).

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 4 (Longoria, Bart, B.Crawford); Seattle 6 (France 2, Moore, J.Crawford, Torrens). RISP_San Francisco 5 for 13; Seattle 1 for 10.

GIDP_Marmolejos.

DP_San Francisco 1 (Longoria, B.Crawford, Belt).

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Smyly 3 2-3 4 3 3 1 8 78 3.94
Baragar 0 0 0 0 3 0 18 5.09
Cahill, W, 1-1 2 2 0 0 1 4 33 3.68
Selman 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 6 2.87
Coonrod 1 0 0 0 1 1 19 7.36
Garcia 1 0 0 0 1 1 11 6.00
García 1 0 0 0 1 2 17 0.00
Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Newsome, L, 0-1 3 8 5 5 1 1 63 6.35
Swanson 1-3 4 3 2 1 0 30 17.47
Sadler 2 2-3 0 0 0 0 5 31 0.00
Brennan 2 2 1 1 1 1 34 5.40
Lockett 1 1 0 0 0 1 14 8.10

Baragar pitched to 3 batters in the 4th

Inherited runners-scored_Baragar 2-2, Cahill 3-0, Selman 2-0, Sadler 3-1. HBP_Coonrod (Moore), García (J.Crawford). WP_Swanson. PB_Torrens (3).

Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Doug Eddings.

T_3:29.

