San Francisco 9, Seattle 3

|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|41
|9
|15
|8
|3
|8
|
|Yastrzemski rf
|4
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.287
|Dickerson lf
|5
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.279
|Basabe lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Flores dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.283
|Belt 1b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.305
|Solano 2b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.351
|Longoria 3b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.282
|B.Crawford ss
|5
|2
|3
|1
|0
|2
|.281
|Bart c
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|Dubón cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.282
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|3
|6
|3
|8
|17
|
|J.Crawford ss
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.234
|Moore 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.267
|Strange-Gordon 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.188
|Lewis cf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.298
|Seager 3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|.245
|France dh
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.295
|Torrens c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.290
|White 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.167
|Lopes lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.259
|Ervin rf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|.231
|a-Marmolejos ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|San Francisco
|113
|300
|100_9
|15
|0
|Seattle
|000
|300
|000_3
|6
|0
a-grounded out for Ervin in the 8th.
LOB_San Francisco 8, Seattle 11. 2B_B.Crawford 2 (9), Dickerson (6), Yastrzemski (13), Torrens (3). HR_Belt (8), off Newsome; Longoria (6), off Newsome; B.Crawford (5), off Brennan. RBIs_Solano (28), Dubón (14), Belt 2 (24), Longoria (25), Yastrzemski (33), Dickerson (24), B.Crawford (18), Torrens (4), Ervin (3), J.Crawford (16). CS_Lewis (1).
Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 4 (Longoria, Bart, B.Crawford); Seattle 6 (France 2, Moore, J.Crawford, Torrens). RISP_San Francisco 5 for 13; Seattle 1 for 10.
GIDP_Marmolejos.
DP_San Francisco 1 (Longoria, B.Crawford, Belt).
|San Francisco
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Smyly
|3
|2-3
|4
|3
|3
|1
|8
|78
|3.94
|Baragar
|0
|
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|18
|5.09
|Cahill, W, 1-1
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|4
|33
|3.68
|Selman
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|2.87
|Coonrod
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|7.36
|Garcia
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|11
|6.00
|García
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|17
|0.00
|Seattle
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Newsome, L, 0-1
|3
|
|8
|5
|5
|1
|1
|63
|6.35
|Swanson
|
|1-3
|4
|3
|2
|1
|0
|30
|17.47
|Sadler
|2
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|31
|0.00
|Brennan
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|34
|5.40
|Lockett
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|8.10
Baragar pitched to 3 batters in the 4th
Inherited runners-scored_Baragar 2-2, Cahill 3-0, Selman 2-0, Sadler 3-1. HBP_Coonrod (Moore), García (J.Crawford). WP_Swanson. PB_Torrens (3).
Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Doug Eddings.
T_3:29.
