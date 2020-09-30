Trending:
San Jose St. moves football practice to Humboldt State

By The Associated Press
September 30, 2020
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — San Jose State’s football team will travel more than 300 miles to begin practice for the upcoming season because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Spartans announced Wednesday that they will head to Humboldt State this week to practice until the school and Santa Clara County can agree on guidelines for practice that meet COVID-19 protocols.

Players will continue to take classes online with support and tutoring available remotely while the team is practicing in Arcata, which is about 330 miles away from San Jose State’s campus.

Approximately 135 players, coaches and essential support staff will travel to Humboldt State. The costs of the trip will be determined by how long the team stays there.

The Spartans are set to begin an eight-game season on Oct. 24.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

