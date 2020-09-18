Sanchez expected to start as Marlins host the Nationals

Washington Nationals (18-29, fifth in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (25-23, second in the NL East)

Miami; Friday, 5:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Washington: Erick Fedde (1-3, 5.06 ERA) Miami: Sixto Sanchez (3-1, 1.69 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Miami and Washington will face off on Friday.

The Marlins are 17-14 against the rest of their division. Miami is averaging 4.2 RBIs per game this season. Jesus Aguilar leads the team with 29 total runs batted in.

The Nationals have gone 9-18 against division opponents. The Washington offense has compiled a .261 batting average as a team this season, good for seventh in the MLB. Trea Turner leads the team with a mark of .344.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corey Dickerson leads the Marlins with six home runs and is batting .242.

Juan Soto leads the Nationals with 11 home runs and is batting .342.

INJURIES: Marlins: Pat Venditte: (right oblique), Stephen Tarpley: (right oblique), Drew Steckenrider: (elbow), Mike Morin: (elbow), Brian Moran: (knee), Brandon Leibrandt: (left elbow), Elieser Hernandez: (right lat), Magneuris Sierra: (right hamstring), Harold Ramirez: (left hamstring), Logan Forsythe: (oblique), Isan Diaz: (groin), Jon Berti: (finger), Francisco Cervelli: (concussion), Jorge Alfaro: (head).

Nationals: Stephen Strasburg: (hand), Seth Romero: (right hand), Tanner Rainey: (forearm), Javy Guerra: (hamstring), Sam Freeman: (elbow), Roenis Elias: (elbow), Sean Doolittle: (oblique), Dakota Bacus: (right flexor), Adam Eaton: (finger), Howie Kendrick: (left hamstring), Starlin Castro: (wrist).

