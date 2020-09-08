Sanchez expected to start as Washington hosts Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay Rays (28-14, first in the AL East) vs. Washington Nationals (15-25, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Tuesday, 6:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tampa Bay: Ryan Yarbrough (0-2, 3.65 ERA) Washington: Anibal Sanchez (1-4, 6.48 ERA)

LINE: Rays 1; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Washington and Tampa Bay will play on Tuesday.

The Nationals are 5-12 on their home turf. The Washington offense has compiled a .268 batting average as a team this season, good for third in the National League. Trea Turner leads the team with a mark of .362.

The Rays are 14-8 on the road. Tampa Bay has a team on-base percentage of .330, good for third in the American League. Willy Adames leads the club with a mark of .366.

TOP PERFORMERS: Turner is second on the Nationals with nine home runs and has 24 RBIs.

Brandon Lowe leads the Rays with 10 home runs home runs and is slugging .551.

INJURIES: Nationals: Stephen Strasburg: (hand), Seth Romero: (right hand), Javy Guerra: (hamstring), Sam Freeman: (elbow), Roenis Elias: (elbow), Dakota Bacus: (right flexor), Juan Soto: (elbow), Luis Garcia: (foot), Starlin Castro: (wrist).

Rays: Chaz Roe: (elbow), Cody Reed: (finger), Colin Poche: (elbow), Andrew Kittredge: (elbow), Oliver Drake: (right biceps), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Jose Alvarado: (shoulder), Yandy Diaz: (hamstring), Mike Zunino: (oblique).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

